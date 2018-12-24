Are Dollar Stores Open on Christmas Eve & Day 2018? Family, Dollar General, Dollar Tree Hours

It’s Christmas time. Whether you’re looking for something last-minute to get for your Christmas meal or you need some stocking stuffers or gifts, you may be interested in visiting a Dollar Store near you. So are any Dollar Stores open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 2018? Here’s a quick look at the store hours for Family Dollar, Dollar General, and Dollar Tree.

Dollar General stores will all be open on Christmas Eve until 10 p.m. local time. On Christmas Day, all Dollar General stores will be closed, according to their website. Dollar General will resume regular hours on December 26. To confirm your local Dollar General’s hours, check out their store locator here.

Dollar Tree is typically open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but the ultimate decision is up to the local store, so you may find that your Dollar Tree is closed on Christmas Day. Many will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve, with abbreviated hours on Christmas Day. Because local hours might vary, you should check with your local Dollar Tree to make sure it’s open before you go. Find your nearest store’s hours and information here.

Family Dollar is also open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but the local stores can decide if they want to have abbreviated hours, Country Living noted. So you should check your local Family Tree before heading over. You can find your local store’s location and hours here.

If your local Dollar Trees aren’t open on Christmas and you need to find a place to go because you forgot something important, don’t despair. There are still quite a few stores that you can visit, even if your local dollar store is closed. Most pharmacies and convenience stores will be open, so why not check out CVS, Rite Aid, or Walgreens? Other stores you might want to look into include 7-Eleven, Acme, and Cumberland Farms. Most major grocery stores are closed on Christmas Day, so you’ll have to look to smaller pharmacies, gas stations, and convenience stores for most of your Christmas Day shopping needs. Of course, call your nearest location first before heading over. Some local stores may have shorter hours on Christmas Day.