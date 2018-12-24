How to Get Free Rides if You’ve Been Drinking on Christmas 2018: Uber & Lyft Codes

Many people like to drink onk Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but they need a way to get home safely, and that where Uber, Lyft, and other rideshare services come in handy. Whether you’re back in your hometown visiting friends and you had a little too much to drink or you just don’t have access to a car because your family is borrowing yours, there are plenty of options for getting a lift for the Christmas holiday. Many transportation companies are offering reduced-price coupon codes to help ease the cost a bit, and AAA and other programs are offering free rides for Christmas. If you know of any other good coupon codes not listed here, let us know in the comments below.

Free & Discounted Uber Codes & Surge Pricing Tips

If you’re a new Uber user, the following codes may be able to get you a free or reduced-price ride today. Keep in mind that at certain times when more people are using Uber, it’s possible that Uber might surge its prices. However, this is more common during bigger events like sporting events or New Year’s Eve rather than Christmas. If you want to check on surge pricing, SurgeProtector is one app that lets you find close locations that don’t have Uber surges. SurgeApp is another, and so is Uber Estimate. To avoid surges, try to leave a little before peak traffic times. You can also pay attention to fare estimates on your phone, to get an idea of when is the best time to call your Uber. You can also share rides with people going to similar locations using UberPOOL where it’s available.

According to RetailMeNot, Uber Promo and other sources, the following codes may work for you. (Note: Codes can be deactivated at any time.)

HITTHEROAD for $15 off your first ride

AMEXAIRPORT: 2 free Uber rides from select airports

CAESARS5: $20 off your first trip

NEWRIDER15: $5 off each of your first 3 trips

NEWRIDER16: $4 off each of your first 4 trips

NEWRIDER18: $3 off each of your first 6 trips

NEWRIDER25: $2.50 off each of your first 10 trips

AAA also offers free rides in numerous states, which are listed later in this article.

Note that any of these discount codes can be canceled by Uber at any time.

Lyft Codes & Discounts

If you prefer using Lyft to Uber, the following codes may be useful. Note that Lyft may change or cancel these codes at any time. (Look at RetailMeNot for more codes if these don’t work.)

20LYFTPROMO: $2 credit per ride for 10 rides

NEWUSER10: $5 off your first two rides

Lyft may also use surge pricing, like Uber does, during peak hours. This means that if you get a Lyft ride during the busiest times, the ride may cost more than it typically does. However, if you schedule your Lyft ride in advance, you may be able to lock in current rates and avoid any surge. (Note: Some locations charge surge prices anyway, and it appears that Uber does not offer this option for avoiding surges.) But just remember, even if there is Lyft surge pricing tonight, the cost is still cheaper than the cost of a DWI.

Free Rides in Denver and Colorado Springs

The Sawaya Law Firm is offering free cab rides for those celebrating Christmas. Just call a cab or an Uber or Lyft, pay the driver, and send the bill to The Sawaya Law Firm for reimbursement. This program applies to rides taken December 24, 2018 through Tuesday, January 1, 2019 in the Denver and Colorado area. The reimbursement is good for a one-way ride up to $35. Simply mail a copy of the receipt and a valid ID to Thanksgiving – Free Cab Ride Program, The Sawaya Law Firm, 1600 Ogden Street, Denver, CO 8021.

Free AAA Rides Across the Country

AAA is offering a Thanksgiving Safe Ride Program that is statewide unless otherwise indicated, AAA reported. The program begins Friday, December 21 at 6 p.m. and ends Wednesday, January 2 at 6 a.m. To take advantage of the program in the following states, simply call 855-2-TOW-2-GO or 855-286-9246. Here are the states where the program is taking place:

Florida

Georgia

Indiana (Fort Wayne and South Bend ONLY)

Iowa

Michigan

Nebraska

North Dakota

Tennessee

Wisconsin

In the following regions, the program only lasts from 6 p.m. Monday, December 24 and ends Tuesday, December 25 at 6 a.m. Then the program resumes Monday, December 31 at 6 p.m. and ends Tuesday, January 1 at 6 a.m.:

Arizona

Alaska (Anchorage ONLY)

California (northern counties ONLY – Alameda, Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, Colusa, Contra Costa, Del Norte, El Dorado, Fresno, Glenn, Humboldt, Kings, Lake, Lassen, Madera, Marin, Mariposa, Mendocino, Merced, Modoc, Monterey, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, San Benito, San Francisco, San Joaquin, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Shasta, Sierra, Siskiyou, Solano, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Sutter, Tehama, Trinity, Tuolumne, Yolo and Yuba)

Montana (Helena – includes East Helena & Montana City, Kalispell/Whitefish, Livingston, Missoula, Billings, Bozeman – includes Belgrade, Hamilton, Polson ONLY)

Nevada

Utah

In the following regions, the program begins Monday, December 31 at 6 p.m. and ends Tuesday, January 1 at 6 a.m. (it is not available on Christmas or Christmas Eve):

California (southern counties ONLY – Imperial, Inyo, Kern, Los Angeles, Mono, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Tulare and Ventura. Local motorists must dial 800-400-4222)

Local motorists in the following states must call 800-222-4357 for a free ride:

Alabama

Hawaii

New Mexico

Texas

In the following region, the program begins Monday, December 24 and ends Monday, December 31:

Ohio (Hancock county ONLY – local motorists must dial 419-425-3908)

In the following region, the program begins Monday, December 24 and ends Tuesday, January 1 at 6 a.m.

Virginia (cities of Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Chesapeake, Suffolk, Newport News, Hampton, Poquoson, Yorktown and Williamsburg ONLY)

There’s also a taxi ride program from December 21 at 6 p.m. until December 26 at 6 a.m., and from December 28 at 6 p.m. until January 1 at 6 a.m. in Ohio (ArriveSafe in Montgomery County Residents ONLY – local motorists must dial 937-449-9999).

If you know of free programs not listed here, let us know in the comments below.