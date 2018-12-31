How to Get Free Rides on New Year’s Eve if You’ve Been Drinking [Uber, Lyft, & AAA for 2018]

There’s no reason to drink and drive on New Year’s Eve 2018. Many transportation companies are offering free rides to help keep people safe on the roads. Here are a few options that you can use, including Tipsy Tow from AAA, Uber and Lyft coupons, and special free ride deals for specific states and regions. The best and easiest is likely AAA Tipsy Tow if it’s available in your area. But there are many other great options too. If you know of any other good coupon codes, let us know in the comments below.

AAA Tipsy Tow & Holiday Safe Rides

AAA in many regions is going above and beyond by offering not only free rides, but also a free “Tipsy Tow” of your car back home in some cases. Just call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246 and ask for assistance, unless the bulleted list below designates another number. You can also call this number to determine if a free tow or ride is available in your area. The tow is typically done within a 10- to 15-mile radius and you don’t have to be a AAA member to use it. (Some areas will let you pay the difference if you need to be towed farther than the free radius.) AAA Safe Ride Programs are being offered in the following areas.

Alabama: The program begins on Monday, December 31 at 6 p.m. and ends January 1 at 6 a.m. Call 800-222-4357.

The program begins on Monday, December 31 at 6 p.m. and ends January 1 at 6 a.m. Call 800-222-4357. Alaska: In Anchorage only, the program begins December 31 at 6 p.m. local time and ends January 1 at 6 a.m.

In Anchorage only, the program begins December 31 at 6 p.m. local time and ends January 1 at 6 a.m. Arizona: The program begins December 31 at 6 p.m. local time and ends January 1 at 6 a.m.

The program begins December 31 at 6 p.m. local time and ends January 1 at 6 a.m. California (1 of 2): The program begins December 31 at 6 p.m. local time and ends January 1 at 6 a.m. in the following northern counties ONLY: Alameda, Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, Colusa, Contra Costa, Del Norte, El Dorado, Fresno, Glenn, Humboldt, Kings, Lake, Lassen, Madera, Marin, Mariposa, Mendocino, Merced, Modoc, Monterey, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, San Benito, San Francisco, San Joaquin, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Shasta, Sierra, Siskiyou, Solano, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Sutter, Tehama, Trinity, Tuolumne, Yolo and Yuba

The program begins December 31 at 6 p.m. local time and ends January 1 at 6 a.m. in the following northern counties ONLY: California (2 of 2): The program begins on Monday, December 31 at 6 p.m. and ends January 1 at 6 a.m. in the following southern counties ONLY: Imperial, Inyo, Kern, Los Angeles, Mono, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Tulare, and Ventura. Local motorists must dial 800-400-4222

The program begins on Monday, December 31 at 6 p.m. and ends January 1 at 6 a.m. in the following southern counties ONLY: Florida: Program is ongoing now through Wednesday, January 2 at 6 a.m.

Program is ongoing now through Wednesday, January 2 at 6 a.m. Georgia: Program is ongoing now through Wednesday, January 2 at 6 a.m.

Program is ongoing now through Wednesday, January 2 at 6 a.m. Hawaii: The program begins on Monday, December 31 at 6 p.m. and ends January 1 at 6 a.m. Call 800-222-4357.

The program begins on Monday, December 31 at 6 p.m. and ends January 1 at 6 a.m. Call 800-222-4357. Indiana: In Fort Wayne and South Bend, the program is ongoing now through Wednesday, January 2 at 6 a.m.

In Fort Wayne and South Bend, the program is ongoing now through Wednesday, January 2 at 6 a.m. Iowa: Program is ongoing now through Wednesday, January 2 at 6 a.m.

Program is ongoing now through Wednesday, January 2 at 6 a.m. Michigan: Program is ongoing now through Wednesday, January 2 at 6 a.m.

Program is ongoing now through Wednesday, January 2 at 6 a.m. Montana: The program begins December 31 at 6 p.m. local time and ends January 1 at 6 a.m. but is only available in the following areas: Helena – includes East Helena & Montana City, Kalispell/Whitefish, Livingston, Missoula, Billings, Bozeman – includes Belgrade, Hamilton, Polson ONLY

The program begins December 31 at 6 p.m. local time and ends January 1 at 6 a.m. but is only available in the following areas: Helena – includes East Helena & Montana City, Kalispell/Whitefish, Livingston, Missoula, Billings, Bozeman – includes Belgrade, Hamilton, Polson ONLY Nebraska: Program is ongoing now through Wednesday, January 2 at 6 a.m.

Program is ongoing now through Wednesday, January 2 at 6 a.m. Nevada: The program begins December 31 at 6 p.m. local time and ends January 1 at 6 a.m.

The program begins December 31 at 6 p.m. local time and ends January 1 at 6 a.m. New Mexico: The program begins on Monday, December 31 at 6 p.m. and ends January 1 at 6 a.m. Call 800-222-4357.

The program begins on Monday, December 31 at 6 p.m. and ends January 1 at 6 a.m. Call 800-222-4357. North Dakota: Program is ongoing now through Wednesday, January 2 at 6 a.m.

Program is ongoing now through Wednesday, January 2 at 6 a.m. Ohio: In Hancock County only, the program is ongoing now and ends Monday, December 31, if you call 419-425-3908. In Montgomery County only, call 937-559-9999 from now through January 1 at 6 a.m.

Oklahoma: For the first time, Oklahoma is NOT offering Tipsy Tow this year, and is instead encouraging residents to use Lyft or Uber.

For the first time, Oklahoma is NOT offering Tipsy Tow this year, and is instead encouraging residents to use Lyft or Uber. Pennsylvania: The program begins December 31 at 6 p.m. and ends January 1 at 6 a.m. It’s only available in Berks county.

The program begins December 31 at 6 p.m. and ends January 1 at 6 a.m. It’s only available in Berks county. Tennessee: Program is ongoing now through Wednesday, January 2 at 6 a.m.

Program is ongoing now through Wednesday, January 2 at 6 a.m. Texas: The Tipsy Tow program begins on Monday, December 31 at 6 p.m. and ends January 1 at 6 a.m. Call 800-222-4357.

The Tipsy Tow program begins on Monday, December 31 at 6 p.m. and ends January 1 at 6 a.m. Call 800-222-4357. Utah: The Tipsy Tow program begins December 31 at 6 p.m. local time and ends January 1 at 6 a.m.

The Tipsy Tow program begins December 31 at 6 p.m. local time and ends January 1 at 6 a.m. Virginia: The program is ongoing now and ends January 1 at 6 a.m. It’s only available in the following cities: Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Chesapeake, Suffolk, Newport News, Hampton, Poquoson, Yorktown, and Williamsburg.

The program is ongoing now and ends January 1 at 6 a.m. It’s only available in the following cities: Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Chesapeake, Suffolk, Newport News, Hampton, Poquoson, Yorktown, and Williamsburg. Wisconsin: Program is ongoing now through Wednesday, January 2 at 6 a.m.

Uber Codes & Surge Pricing Tips

If you’re a new Uber user, the following codes may be able to get you a free ride tonight. Keep in mind that on New Year’s Eve, prices on Uber will likely surge during higher traffic times. This often takes place between 12:15 a.m. and 3 a.m, give or take an hour. If you want to check on surge pricing, SurgeProtector is one app that lets you find close locations that don’t have Uber surges. SurgeApp is another, and so is Uber Estimate. To avoid surges, try to leave a little before midnight or stay at your location longer. You can also pay attention to fare estimates on your phone, to get an idea of when is the best time to call your Uber. You can also share rides with people going to similar locations using UberPOOL where it’s available.

According to RetailMeNot and other sources, the following codes may work for you. Note that these discount codes can be canceled by Uber at any time. You may be able to find additional codes on the subreddit here. Remember, even if there is Uber surge pricing tonight, the cost is still cheaper than the cost of a DUI, impounded car prices, lost wages from being in jail, the cost of hiring an attorney, etc.

Miller Light is offering $10 off to the first 4,000 rides with MLNYE18 from 7 a.m. NYE to 6 a.m. New Year’s Day.

$5 off your first ride: grahamn132ue or skylard908ue

$10 off: Uber50FreeTrial, or THOMASY3

Free Uber ride for new users: alexw2420

Up to $15 off your first ride: HITTHEROAD

$5 Off your first 3 rides: NEWRIDER15

$4 off your first 4 rides: NEWRIDER16

$3 off your first six trips: NEWRIDER18

$2.50 off your first 10 trips: NEWRIDER25

Lyft Codes

If you prefer using Lyft to Uber, the following codes may be useful. Note that Lyft may change or cancel these codes at any time. (Look at RetailMeNot for more codes if these don’t work.) Lyft may also use surge pricing, like Uber does, during peak hours. This means that if you get a Lyft ride during the busiest times on New Year’s Eve, the ride may cost more than it typically does. However, if you schedule your Lyft ride in advance, you may be able to lock in current rates and avoid the surge. (Note: Some locations charge surge prices anyway, and it appears that Uber does not offer this option for avoiding surges.) But just remember, even if there is Lyft surge pricing tonight, the cost is still cheaper than the cost of a DWI.

$5 off first two rides: NEWUSER10

$2 credit per ride for 10 rides: 20LYFTPROMO

Jack Daniels is offering discounted Lyft rides: JDNYE18

Additional State & City Specific Offers for Free Rides

Here are just a few state- and city-specific codes and free services being offered on New Year’s Eve. If your region isn’t listed, it doesn’t mean there isn’t an option for you. Just Google “free New Year’s Eve rides” and your city to see. You might also consider checking your local personal injury attorney’s websites. An attorney in Indianapolis, for example, is offering $20 vouchers for free rides.

Here is just a sample of the many states and cities offering free rides for New Year’s. These are subject to change at any time, so call them and confirm they are still operating before relying on them tonight. Find more details about sober rides here.

Alabama

Birmingham: Yellow Cab is offering safe rides home at participating establishments.

Arizona

Phoenix: Designated Drivers (866-439-2545; reservation required and not free)

California

Bakersfield: Designated Driver Inc. gets you and your car home for a fee.

Los Angeles: Free Metro Bus Rides will be available 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

In San Francisco, Muni (SFMTA) will offer free-fare rides on all Muni rides and routes from 8 p.m. NYE through 5 a.m. Learn more here.

San Diego: Designated Drivers (866-439-2545; reservation required and not free)

Colorado

Colorado Springs: Safe Ride program via McDivitt Law Firm from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. Call City Cab in Pueblo at 719-543-2525. If you’re in Colorado Springs, call zTrip (formerly Yellow Cab) at 719-777-7777, or use to zTrip app to order a ride. If you use the zTrip app, make sure you mark “Pay in Car” at the time of booking. When you get in the cab, just tell your driver, “It’s on McDivitt.” Please note, these rides are only available between the drinking establishment and the customer’s home, not to another bar or restaurant.

Denver & Colorado Springs area: The Sawaya Law Firm is funding free cab rides. Maximum reimbursement of $35 and you must be 21 or older. Send a receipt and a copy of your ID for a refund to the Sawaya Law Firm. Uber & Lyft rides also qualify.

Denver: All RTD light rail and bus lines will operate free from 7 p.m. NYE to 2:59 a.m. on January 2.

Leave the driving to us on New Year's Eve! RTD and @CoorsLight wish you a safe and happy New Year with free rides on all RTD service from 7:00 p.m. Monday, December 31st through end of service day on January 1 – New Year's Day! (2:59 a.m. Jan 2). https://t.co/GRYp6TRFSt — RTD (@RideRTD) December 30, 2018

Pueblo: Safe Ride program via McDivitt Law Firm from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. Call City Cab in Pueblo at 719-543-2525. If you’re in Colorado Springs, call zTrip (formerly Yellow Cab) at 719-777-7777, or use to zTrip app to order a ride. If you use the zTrip app, make sure you mark “Pay in Car” at the time of booking. When you get in the cab, just tell your driver, “It’s on McDivitt.” Please note, these rides are only available between the drinking establishment and the customer’s home, not to another bar or restaurant.

Florida

Miami: Designated Drivers (866-439-2545; reservation required and not free)

Starke: Miracle Towing and Automotive in Starke is offering a free Tipsy Tow from 9 p.m. New Year’s Eve to 3 a.m. on January 1 in the city of Starke and surrounding areas. Just call 904-368-1114 and say “I need a Tipsy Tow.” It’s only for drivers and excludes rides for passengers. It’s free for the first 5 miles, and after that the charge is at a much lower rate.

Georgia

Atlanta: Designated Drivers (866-439-2545; reservation required and not free)

Illinois

Chicago: The CTA is providing free rides on rail lines and buses from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Miller Light is sponsoring.

Chicago: Jack Daniels is partnering with Lyft to offer up to $5 off rides with the JDNYE18 code.

Quad Cities: MetroLINK is partnering with Miller Lite to offer free rides in the Quad Cities from 9 p.m. until 3 a.m.

Massachusetts

Springfield: Free Cab Ride Home Program via Martin, Harding, & Mazzotti LLP. Call MHM directly at 1-800-LAW-1010 or use the iPhone or Android app. They’ll set up a taxi ride for you, no questions asked.

Michigan

Detroit: Christensen Law Firm is paying for New Year’s Eve rides through the Safe Ride Home program. Pay for your ride up front and submit your receipt to the firm by Friday, January 4. Maximum reimbursement is $35 a person.

Minnesota

In Minneapolis and the Twin Cities, Metro Transit is offering free rides between 6 p.m. NYE and 3 a.m. New Year’s Day. Northstar, including Anoka and MVTA, will also be free. This is part of the Miller Free Rides program.

Shakopee Police are also offering free rides within the city or $10 off a cab ride outside city limits between 9 p.m. and 2:30 a.m. Just download the coupon here.

Missouri

St. Louis: The first 2,000 rides can get up to $25 off their ride with Lyft from 4 p.m. to 4 a.m. thanks to a partnership with Major Brands. The promo code is MBSHNYE18.

Nebraska

In Omaha’s Douglas and Sarpy Counties, Safe Ride Home is offering free cab rides. Call 402-215-0167 and ask for the “Hauptman O’Brien Safe Ride Home” and the promo code SAFE from 8 p.m. NYE through 3 a.m. New Year’s Day. You will only be taken home or to a hotel, not another event. You can also use the zTrip app and enter the promo code SAFE to get the free ride.

New York

Albany: Free Cab Ride Home Program via Martin, Harding, & Mazzotti LLP. Call MHM directly at 1-800-LAW-1010 or use the iPhone or Android app. They’ll set up a taxi ride for you, no questions asked.

Amsterdam: Free Cab Ride Home Program via Martin, Harding, & Mazzotti LLP. Call MHM directly at 1-800-LAW-1010 or use the iPhone or Android app. They’ll set up a taxi ride for you, no questions asked.

Fulton County: Free Cab Ride Home Program via Martin, Harding, & Mazzotti LLP. Call MHM directly at 1-800-LAW-1010 or use the iPhone or Android app. They’ll set up a taxi ride for you, no questions asked.

Montgomery County: Free Cab Ride Home Program via Martin, Harding, & Mazzotti LLP. Call MHM directly at 1-800-LAW-1010 or use the iPhone or Android app. They’ll set up a taxi ride for you, no questions asked.

Plattsburgh: Free Cab Ride Home Program via Martin, Harding, & Mazzotti LLP. Call MHM directly at 1-800-LAW-1010 or use the iPhone or Android app. They’ll set up a taxi ride for you, no questions asked.

Saratoga Springs: Free Cab Ride Home Program via Martin, Harding, & Mazzotti LLP. Call MHM directly at 1-800-LAW-1010 or use the iPhone or Android app. They’ll set up a taxi ride for you, no questions asked.

Schenectady: Free Cab Ride Home Program via Martin, Harding, & Mazzotti LLP. Call MHM directly at 1-800-LAW-1010 or use the iPhone or Android app. They’ll set up a taxi ride for you, no questions asked.

Troy: Free Cab Ride Home Program via Martin, Harding, & Mazzotti LLP. Call MHM directly at 1-800-LAW-1010 or use the iPhone or Android app. They’ll set up a taxi ride for you, no questions asked.

Utica: Free Cab Ride Home Program via Martin, Harding, & Mazzotti LLP. Call MHM directly at 1-800-LAW-1010 or use the iPhone or Android app. They’ll set up a taxi ride for you, no questions asked.

Nevada

In Las Vegas, RTC is offering free rides on its 39 routes, including express service between park and ride facilities downtown, between 6 pm NYE and 9 a.m. New Year’s Day.

Also in Las Vegas, try Designated Drivers (866-439-2545; reservation required and not free)

North Carolina

Macon County: The Macon County Sheriff’s Office is offering free, no-questions-asked rides for people who have been drinking between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. through Operation Think Twice. Call 349-2104.

Oregon

In Portland, Oregon you can get free transportation via TriMet‘s MAX and Portland Streetcar starting at 8 pm. The MAX service will run until 3 a.m.

Pennsylvania

In Philadelphia, PATCO is offering free rides from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. Call 856-772-6900 for departure and arrival times. See more here.

Rhode Island

Providence: Thanks to the Safe Ride program and off-duty firefighters, you can get a free ride from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. if you call 401-272-7999.

Texas

In Austin, Texas, Capital Metro is offering free rides on its MetroBus and MetroRail starting at 5 p.m. until end-of-service.

Austin: Designated Drivers (866-439-2545; reservation required and not free)

In Dallas, Coors Light is partnering with DART to offer FREE rides on all buses, trains, Paratransit services, and TRE on NYE from 6 p.m. through the end of service early New Year’s morning.

Ring in the New Year responsibly with @CoorsLight Free Rides! Free Rides are available on DART and TRE December 31 from 6 p.m. until the end of regular service. More details at https://t.co/bSLiWuKKLU. pic.twitter.com/IaKhdqIqdT — dartmedia (@dartmedia) December 28, 2018

Dallas: Designated Drivers (866-439-2545; reservation required and not free)

In Houston, METRO is offering free rides on local bus, rail, and lift services from 6 p.m. until 6 a.m. on January 1.

Ring in the New Year responsibly and leave the driving to us! We're offering FREE rides on local bus, METRORail and METROLift on New Year's Eve. Read on: https://t.co/zDMHFkNq40 ^R pic.twitter.com/4wIG95RyGd — METRO Houston (@METROHouston) December 28, 2018

Houston: Designated Drivers (866-439-2545; reservation required and not free)

You can also get $5 off rides from Lyft in Texas between 8 a.m. and 4 a.m. with the code NYEPLAN18.

Vermont

Burlington: Free Cab Ride Home Program via Martin, Harding, & Mazzotti LLP. Call MHM directly at 1-800-LAW-1010 or use the iPhone or Android app. They’ll set up a taxi ride for you, no questions asked.

Virginia

In Richmond, VA, the law firm Allen & Allen is covering cab fare from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Just use Lyft and the code ALLENSOBERRIDE. This only applies to going home, and within 20 miles of Richmond.

Washington

Seattle: Metro is offering free rides on all Metro buses from 7 p.m. Dec. 31 to 4 a.m. Jan. 1. This includes King County Metro, DART, Access Services, and the Seattle Streetcar.

Wisconsin

In Milwaukee, MCTS are offering free bus rides beginning at 8 p.m., with routes running until the end of their regular service time. But some popular lines will be extended until 4 a.m. This is in partnership with Miller Light Free Rides.

If none of these work, you can also call 1-800-TAXICAB for a ride home (for a fee.) All these codes and services are subject to change, so check with the provider to make sure they are still available.