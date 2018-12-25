Golden Corral & Applebee’s Hours Open on Christmas Day 2018

It’s Christmas Day 2018 and you may be looking for places to eat. Many restaurants are closed for the day, but there are still eateries that are open. Select Golden Corral and Applebee’s locations are staying open for patrons, but they may be running on holiday hours.
For those hitting up Golden Corral, as far as the regular dinner buffet menu goes, here is a list of items available below in most locations:
Everyday Menu Items
Assorted Steamed Vegetables
Awesome Pot Roast
Baked Potatoes
Banana Pudding
Bourbon Street Chicken
Broccoli
Cabbage
Carrot Cake
Carrots
Cauliflower
Chocolate Cake w/ Chocolate Frosting
Clam Chowder
Coleslaw
Corn
Fresh fruit
Fried Chicken
Fudgy Brownies
Green Beans
Greens
Grilled-to-order USDA Sirloin Steaks
Macaroni & Cheese
Macaroni Salad
Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
Meatloaf
No Sugar Added Chocolate Pudding
Pizza
Potato Salad
Rotisserie Chicken
Seafood Salad
Soft Serve Ice Cream
Spaghetti
Sugar-Free Red Gelatin
Sweet Potatoes
Timberline Chili
Yeast Rolls
50+ Toppings on their Fresh Cold Salad Bar
Golden Corral is not the only buffet restaurant open. Shoney’s and Old Country Buffet, along with some of its sister buffet restaurants, are also open.
When it comes to what’s going on at Applebee’s right now, they have their 2 for $20 specials. Item availability depends on store location and the deal includes one appetizer and two entrees for $20, from a select menu. If you are eating at Applebee’s, some of the menu items you can order include the Grilled Chicken Wonton Tacos, the Brisket Quesadilla, the Signature Bourbon Street Steak, the Cedar Grilled Lemon Chicken, and the Double Crunch Shrimp.
In addition to Applebee’s, Golden Corral and other buffet restaurants, some additional eateries open today include:
Benihana
TGI Friday’s (depends on location)
Waffle House
Huddle House
PF Chang’s
Boston Market
Tim Hortons (depends on location)
IHOP
Denny’s
Perkins
Buffalo Wild Wings
Starbucks
Dunkin’ Donuts