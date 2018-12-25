Golden Corral & Applebee’s Hours Open on Christmas Day 2018

It’s Christmas Day 2018 and you may be looking for places to eat. Many restaurants are closed for the day, but there are still eateries that are open. Select Golden Corral and Applebee’s locations are staying open for patrons, but they may be running on holiday hours.

For those hitting up Golden Corral, as far as the regular dinner buffet menu goes, here is a list of items available below in most locations:

Everyday Menu Items

Assorted Steamed Vegetables

Awesome Pot Roast

Baked Potatoes

Banana Pudding

Bourbon Street Chicken

Broccoli

Cabbage

Carrot Cake

Carrots

Cauliflower

Chocolate Cake w/ Chocolate Frosting

Clam Chowder

Coleslaw

Corn

Fresh fruit

Fried Chicken

Fudgy Brownies

Green Beans

Greens

Grilled-to-order USDA Sirloin Steaks

Macaroni & Cheese

Macaroni Salad

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

Meatloaf

No Sugar Added Chocolate Pudding

Pizza

Potato Salad

Rotisserie Chicken

Seafood Salad

Soft Serve Ice Cream

Spaghetti

Sugar-Free Red Gelatin

Sweet Potatoes

Timberline Chili

Yeast Rolls

50+ Toppings on their Fresh Cold Salad Bar

Golden Corral is not the only buffet restaurant open. Shoney’s and Old Country Buffet, along with some of its sister buffet restaurants, are also open.

When it comes to what’s going on at Applebee’s right now, they have their 2 for $20 specials. Item availability depends on store location and the deal includes one appetizer and two entrees for $20, from a select menu. If you are eating at Applebee’s, some of the menu items you can order include the Grilled Chicken Wonton Tacos, the Brisket Quesadilla, the Signature Bourbon Street Steak, the Cedar Grilled Lemon Chicken, and the Double Crunch Shrimp.

In addition to Applebee’s, Golden Corral and other buffet restaurants, some additional eateries open today include:

Benihana

TGI Friday’s (depends on location)

Waffle House

Huddle House

PF Chang’s

Boston Market

Tim Hortons (depends on location)

IHOP

Denny’s

Perkins

Buffalo Wild Wings

Starbucks

Dunkin’ Donuts