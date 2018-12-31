Happy New Year 2019 Sayings, Greetings & Wishes

New Year’s 2019 is here, and what better way to celebrate than by wishing others well?

1. Out with the old, in with the new: may you be happy the whole year through. Happy New Year!
2. The New Year has brought another chance for us to set things right and to open up a new chapter in our lives.
3. I’m so excited to make new plans and new memories with you. let’s make this year as good as the last one.
4. May this year bring new happiness, new goals, new achievements and a lot of new inspirations on your life. Wishing you a year fully loaded with happiness.
5. May the spirit of this holiday bring you hope and an exciting new beginning. Happy New Year!
6. May you have no regrets leaving the old and may you get excited facing the new. Wishing you all the best in the New Year.
7. The New Year goes perfectly with old friends like you.
8. As the New Year dawns, I hope it is filled with the promises of a brighter tomorrow. Happy New Year!
9. No one can go back in time to change what has happened, so work on your present to make yourself a wonderful future.
10. Every year we make resolutions and we vow to keep them. This year, my only resolution is to keep spending time with you.
11. I wish you to look forward to the upcoming year with confidence and courage, giving wings to your dreams! Live your life to the fullest extent, Happy New Year!
12. Wishing you 12 months of success, 52 weeks of laughter, 365 days of fun, 8760 hours of joy, 525600 minutes of good luck and 31536000 seconds of happiness.
The first New Year’s celebration in Times Square took place on December 31, 1904. It was first organized by Adolph Ochs, who owned The New York Times. Around 200,000 people attended the event; a number that grew exponentially in subsequent years.
The design and style of the original New Year’s ball was traded in in 1920 for another style. This one was 5 feet in diameter but made from iron. In 1955, the design changed once again. The most recent design change in the new year’s ball was 2008 when it grew to a whopping 12 feet and weighed 11,875 pounds.