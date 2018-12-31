Happy New Year 2019 Sayings, Greetings & Wishes

New Year’s 2019 is here, and what better way to celebrate than by wishing others well?

The first New Year’s celebration in Times Square took place on December 31, 1904. It was first organized by Adolph Ochs, who owned The New York Times. Around 200,000 people attended the event; a number that grew exponentially in subsequent years.

The design and style of the original New Year’s ball was traded in in 1920 for another style. This one was 5 feet in diameter but made from iron. In 1955, the design changed once again. The most recent design change in the new year’s ball was 2008 when it grew to a whopping 12 feet and weighed 11,875 pounds.