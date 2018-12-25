Is Cumberland Farms Open on Christmas Day 2018?

Today is Christmas, and if you’re looking to pick up some last minute knick-knacks, you’re in luck. Most Cumberland Stores will be open today, Christmas Day.

In 2016, Cumberland Farms offered customers a free hot coffee or iced coffee in any size from 8am to midnight on Christmas Day. The store has yet to announce if they’ll be offering the same deal this year.

What other stores are slated to be open this year? In most areas, CVS will be open all day on Christmas, as well as Rite Aid and QuickCheck. But be sure to check the hours of your local store before heading out, as many of the stores will be operating with reduced hours.

Cumberland Farms is around to provide you with any last-minute needs, whether it’s an ingredient for your Christmas meal or a simple cup of coffee as a pick-me-up.

The regional chain of convenience stores is based out of Framingham, Massachusetts. Cumberland Farms operates in eight states across the US– Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Maine, New York, Florida, and Vermont. The chain is owned by the Haseotes family and is one of the largest retail chains to be privately owned.

Cumberland Farms is one of the few convenience stores open to the public on Christmas Day. It isn’t too surprising that most places remain closed today; after all, the day has been a federal holiday in the US since 1870.

Christmas is celebrated in a number of ways by a number of people, countries, and religions across the world. In the Christian religion, the day celebrates the anniversary of the birth of Jesus of Nazareth.

It’s unclear if December 25 accurately marks the birth of Jesus; the end of the year was also a convenient time for many European countries to celebrate. According to History.com, it was the only time of year when there was a fresh supply of meat to eat. On top of that, wine and beer that had finally fermented and was ready for consumption.

The day is usually celebrated with gift exchanges, tree decorations, attending church, and sharing meals.