‘WTF Instagram?’ New Update Reactions, Jokes & Memes

Instagram users around the world are up in arms after an update to the app changed its functionality. On Thursday morning, Instagram rolled out a new way to look through posts; instead of offering a simple, infinite scroll for users to see posts in their home feeds, Instagram required users to swipe left. The technique was compared to that of Tinder, a popular dating app.

It didn’t take long for Instagram to start trending on Twitter. Thousands of people started posting about the update, many unhappy with the new features. Within an hour of the topic going viral, however, Instagram users were able to breathe a sigh of relief.

Apparently, the “update” was just a test and most people have seen their Instagram accounts return to “normal” after a simple restart of the app. Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, confirmed that the “update” was actually just a mistake. You can see his tweet below.

That was supposed to be a very small test that went broad by accident. Should be fixed now. If you're still seeing it simply restart the app. Happy holidays! 😬 — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) December 27, 2018

As you can probably imagine, the initial change caused outrage amongst users, many of whom have taken to social media to express their feelings by posting their reactions by way of memes.

One of the funniest memes will be appreciated by those who have watched the Netflix original film, Bird Box, starring Sandra Bullock.

You can see other hilarious Twitter reactions, jokes, and memes below.

Me tryna figure out WTF instagram is doing 😤 pic.twitter.com/ERndclsk0U — Overtime (@overtime) December 27, 2018

This Kanye West meme proved to be perfect for this occasion.

Us: Instagram please just bring back chronological order.

Instagram: WE'RE GIVING YOU SIDE SCROLLING.

Us: WTF Instagram!?!?!?!?!?! pic.twitter.com/NWgeBH92or — Mindy™ (@romancebooknerd) December 27, 2018

Ari Gold has been angry enough to throw his phone against the wall and Instagram users could totally relate to his rage today!

Me after the Instagram update. WTF Instagram? pic.twitter.com/2dm0pnNC35 — SauceMonsters (@SauceMonsters) December 27, 2018

Anxiety hamster just gets us all today.

We need a minute, Tituss Burgess.

Adam Devine’s face pretty much sums up everyone’s feelings.

And then there’s Gordon Ramsay, who isn’t ever shy about his true feelings.

READ NEXT: Can I Uninstall the New Instagram Update?