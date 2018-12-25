Is Kroger Open on Christmas Day 2018?

Merry Christmas! The busy holiday work is behind you, and now it’s time to celebrate. But wait, did you forget something? Many shoppers are wondering if Kroger locations are open on Christmas Day 2018, either because they forgot something at the last minute or still have some Christmas gifts to buy. For those of you who are wondering if you can shop at Kroger today, we have some bad news. Kroger stores are closed on Christmas Day 2018. This isn’t unusual. Kroger stores are typically only closed one day out of the year, and that is on Christmas Day.

If you’re looking for a place to shop on Christmas Day 2018 because you forgot something for a meal or you forgot a gift that you really need under the tree, don’t despair. There are still quite a few stores that you can visit, even though Kroger is closed. Most pharmacies and convenience stores will be open, so why not check out CVS, Rite Aid, or Walgreens? Other stores you might want to look into include 7-Eleven, Acme, and Cumberland Farms. Most major grocery stores are closed on Christmas Day, so you’ll have to look to smaller pharmacies, gas stations, and convenience stores for most of your Christmas Day shopping needs. Of course, call your nearest location first before heading over. Some local stores may have shorter hours on Christmas Day.

If you’re just out of options nearby, then try some local restaurants. Maybe you can pick up a side dish that can make up for the ingredients you forgot to buy for your Christmas Day meal. Or maybe you can pick up a gift card as a last-minute stocking stuffer from a local restaurant that’s open. Restaurants that are open on Christmas Day 2018 can vary, but they may include Boston Market, Buca di Beppo, Burger King locations, Carl’s Jr., Checker’s, Denny’s, Golden Corral, IHOP, Jack in the Box, McDonald’s, Panda Express, Starbucks, TGI Fridays, Waffle House, and local delivery services like Uber, Favor, DoorDash, Postmates, and Grubhub. Of course, exact store hours can vary depending on the individual location, so call the restaurant or fast food store you’re thinking of visiting before you stop by.

If you’re planning ahead for New Year’s, Kroger has you covered there too. You can get all sorts of items from Kroger to help you ring in the New Year. These include Happy New Year glitter headbands, Happy New Year fireworks or confetti plates, New Year light-up glitter glasses, New Year napkins, glitter top hats and other party hats, disco beads, necklaces, noisemakers, foil banners, flutes, tiaras, streamers, and more. Also, take note — Kroger stores are typically open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Exact store hours may vary.