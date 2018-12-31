Is Kroger Open or Closed on New Year’s Eve 2018?

It’s time to celebrate, sending 2018 off in style (whether we liked 2018 or not) and start anew for 2019. But for many people, the hectic plans of New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day can cause them to forget something important at the last minute. That’s why many shoppers are wanting to know if Kroger locations are open on New Year’s Eve. If you’re planning some fun parties for the end of the year or putting together a meal for family on New Year’s Day, then you might be wanting to stop by your local Kroger store to pick up some holiday supplies. We have good news for you. Kroger is open on New Year’s Eve 2018. Kroger typically only has a policy of closing on one day a year — Christmas Day.

Some Kroger locations may be open as late as 1 a.m. on New Year’s Eve. But of course, some local stores’ holiday hours can vary and some may close earlier than this. So you would be best off calling your local Kroger near you and confirming the hours. You can find the nearest Kroger and its phone number here. (Click on “Select Store” at the top of the page to enter your ZIP Code and find your nearest store.) You can also call 1-800-576-4377 to find out your nearest Kroger’s hours and phone number.

Kroger stores are typically only closed on one holiday: Christmas Day. So that means if you’ve forgotten something at the last minute for a holiday meal you’re hosting — or if you’re bringing something to a party and you need to grab some drinks and food on your way — Kroger might be a good option for you. However, don’t neglect calling the store before you show up. Many stores are open 24 hours, but some have special New Year’s hours.

If you want to see the latest savings and coupons available at Kroger, visit the store’s ads and circulars here. Kroger stores are often open 24 hours, and some also have a Starbucks or a pharmacy inside. Other stores may have a sushi, bakery, ATM, kitchen place, Western Union service station, and more. Whether the pharmacies, Starbucks, or other individual stores within Kroger are open on New Year’s can vary from location to location. Kroger will resume its regular hours the day after New Year’s.

If you’re planning for New Year’s, Kroger has you covered in both party supplies and food. Of course, you can get appetizers, main dishes, side dishes, and all sort of ingredients at your local Kroger store. You can also get all sorts of items from Kroger to help you ring in the New Year. These include Happy New Year glitter headbands, Happy New Year fireworks or confetti plates, New Year light-up glitter glasses, New Year napkins, glitter top hats and other party hats, disco beads, necklaces, noisemakers, foil banners, flutes, tiaras, streamers, and more.