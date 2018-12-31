Are Liquor Stores Open New Year’s Eve 2018 & New Year’s Day 2019? State-by-State List

It’s New Year’s Eve 2018, and you’re probably wanting to go out and buy some liquor for a big party. Or maybe you just want a few drinks for a quiet night at home. Unfortunately, it can be tough to figure out what hours liquor stores are open in your state because of liquor sales laws. Some states require liquor stores to be closed on New Year’s, while others are only concerned about sales on Sunday. This year, New Year’s Eve falls on a Monday and New Year’s Day is on a Tuesday, so neither will be affected by Sunday laws, but they could be affected by other laws. Below is a rundown of liquor sales laws per state, as they pertain to New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. However, these may not all be complete since local municipalities and cities can change their laws or restrict hours. So before you head out to your closest liquor store, give them a call and make sure that they’re open.

Remember: if you’re drinking, call a cab, a Lyft, an Uber, or a friend for a ride home. Below is a state-by-state list, in alphabetical order, of liquor store and alcohol sales laws. (This information does not constitute legal advice.) Much of this information is compiled from Wikipedia’s detailed page on alcohol laws here, Vinepair’s page here, and Legal Beer’s page here, along with other sources. Remember, because New Year’s Eve is on a Monday this year, the Sunday laws don’t apply.

Alabama – The only prohibition is that stores can’t sell until noon on Sundays in some counties. But some counties don’t allow the sale of alcohol at all. Privately owned liquor stores tend to be open on public holidays.

– The only prohibition is that stores can’t sell until noon on Sundays in some counties. But some counties don’t allow the sale of alcohol at all. Privately owned liquor stores tend to be open on public holidays. Alaska – No specific holiday restrictions.

No specific holiday restrictions. Arizona – Many stores will be open on both New Year’s Day and New Year’s Eve.

– Many stores will be open on both New Year’s Day and New Year’s Eve. Arkansas – Note that about 39 out of 75 counties in Arkansas are dry and prohibit alcohol sales completely. But although alcohol sales are banned on Christmas, the same isn’t true for New Year’s or NYE.

– Note that about 39 out of 75 counties in Arkansas are dry and prohibit alcohol sales completely. But although alcohol sales are banned on Christmas, the same isn’t true for New Year’s or NYE. California – Many stores will be open on both New Year’s Day and New Year’s Eve. No statewide holiday restrictions.

– Many stores will be open on both New Year’s Day and New Year’s Eve. No statewide holiday restrictions. Colorado – No statewide holiday restrictions for New Year’s (unlike Christmas.) Sunday sale restrictions were lifted back in 2008.

– No statewide holiday restrictions for New Year’s (unlike Christmas.) Sunday sale restrictions were lifted back in 2008. Connecticut – Some stores may be open on New Year’s Eve, but sales aren’t permitted on New Year’s Day.

– Some stores may be open on New Year’s Eve, but sales aren’t permitted on New Year’s Day. D.C. – Liquor stores can be open New Year’s Eve & Day.

– Liquor stores can be open New Year’s Eve & Day. Delaware – Some areas don’t allow sales and some do. Call ahead.

– Some areas don’t allow sales and some do. Call ahead. Florida – Many stores will be open on both New Year’s Day and New Year’s Eve. No statewide New Year’s restrictions. Hours vary.

– Many stores will be open on both New Year’s Day and New Year’s Eve. No statewide New Year’s restrictions. Hours vary. Georgia – Many stores will be open on both New Year’s Day and New Year’s Eve. No statewide New Year’s restrictions, like there are on Christmas. Hours vary.

– Many stores will be open on both New Year’s Day and New Year’s Eve. No statewide New Year’s restrictions, like there are on Christmas. Hours vary. Hawaii – No statewide New Year’s restrictions.

– No statewide New Year’s restrictions. Idaho – No statewide New Year’s restrictions, but alcoholic beverages exceeding 15 percent can only be sold in contracted stores or in Idaho State Liquor Dispensary stores. No liquor is sold from these state-run stores when the government recognizes New Year’s Day. Hours vary. (On Christmas, in contrast, retail liquor sales are banned.)

– No statewide New Year’s restrictions, but alcoholic beverages exceeding 15 percent can only be sold in contracted stores or in Idaho State Liquor Dispensary stores. No liquor is sold from these state-run stores when the government recognizes New Year’s Day. Hours vary. (On Christmas, in contrast, retail liquor sales are banned.) Illinois – No statewide New Year’s restrictions. Decisions are made by counties or municipalities. Some regions sell 24-hours a day, some have 24-hour bans.

– No statewide New Year’s restrictions. Decisions are made by counties or municipalities. Some regions sell 24-hours a day, some have 24-hour bans. Indiana – No statewide New Year’s restrictions.

– No statewide New Year’s restrictions. Iowa – No statewide New Year’s restrictions. Typically 8 a.m. to 2 a.m on NYE.

– No statewide New Year’s restrictions. Typically 8 a.m. to 2 a.m on NYE. Kansas – New Year’s sales are allowed, unlike the restrictions on Christmas.

– New Year’s sales are allowed, unlike the restrictions on Christmas. Kentucky – Many stores will be open on both New Year’s Day and New Year’s Eve. However, this can vary from city to city, so call ahead.

– Many stores will be open on both New Year’s Day and New Year’s Eve. However, this can vary from city to city, so call ahead. Louisiana – No statewide New Year’s restrictions. Hours vary.

– No statewide New Year’s restrictions. Hours vary. Maine – No statewide New Year’s restrictions. Hours vary.

– No statewide New Year’s restrictions. Hours vary. Maryland – Many stores will be open on both New Year’s Day and New Year’s Eve.

– Many stores will be open on both New Year’s Day and New Year’s Eve. Massachusetts – Many stores will be open on both New Year’s Day and New Year’s Eve. No statewide New Year’s restrictions like there are on Christmas and Thanksgiving.

– Many stores will be open on both New Year’s Day and New Year’s Eve. No statewide New Year’s restrictions like there are on Christmas and Thanksgiving. Michigan – Local laws may restrict sales, so call ahead.

– Local laws may restrict sales, so call ahead. Minnesota – New Year’s sales are fine, unlike Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and Thanksgiving.

– New Year’s sales are fine, unlike Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and Thanksgiving. Mississippi — You can’t buy liquor from government-run stores when New Year’s Eve is on a Sunday, but that’s the only restriction.

— You can’t buy liquor from government-run stores when New Year’s Eve is on a Sunday, but that’s the only restriction. Missouri – Many stores will be open on both New Year’s Day and New Year’s Eve. No statewide New Year’s restrictions.

– Many stores will be open on both New Year’s Day and New Year’s Eve. No statewide New Year’s restrictions. Montana – You can’t buy liquor from a government-run store when New Year’s Eve falls on a Sunday, but that’s the only restriction.

– You can’t buy liquor from a government-run store when New Year’s Eve falls on a Sunday, but that’s the only restriction. Nebraska – No statewide New Year’s restrictions.

Nevada – No Sunday or New Year’s restrictions. Some stores are open 24 hours a day.

– No Sunday or New Year’s restrictions. Some stores are open 24 hours a day. New Hampshire – Liquor is sold in government-run stores. There are no official bans, but stores may limit their hours. Try visiting on New Year’s Eve before 6 p.m.

– Liquor is sold in government-run stores. There are no official bans, but stores may limit their hours. Try visiting on New Year’s Eve before 6 p.m. New Jersey – Many stores will be open on both New Year’s Day and New Year’s Eve. No statewide New Year’s restrictions, but there are dry communities. Hours vary so call ahead.

– Many stores will be open on both New Year’s Day and New Year’s Eve. No statewide New Year’s restrictions, but there are dry communities. Hours vary so call ahead. New Mexico – Some stores will be open on both New Year’s Day and New Year’s Eve.

– Some stores will be open on both New Year’s Day and New Year’s Eve. New York – No statewide New Year’s restrictions. Some local areas may have restrictions, so call ahead.

– No statewide New Year’s restrictions. Some local areas may have restrictions, so call ahead. North Carolina – The state statute requires that stores be closed on Sundays and most holidays, which includes New Year’s Day. So you’ll want to buy your liquor by 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. However, grocery stores may sell wine and beer on New Year’s Day.

– The state statute requires that stores be closed on Sundays and most holidays, which includes New Year’s Day. So you’ll want to buy your liquor by 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. However, grocery stores may sell wine and beer on New Year’s Day. North Dakota: Sales are allowed on New Year’s and New Year’s Eve.

Sales are allowed on New Year’s and New Year’s Eve. Ohio – No statewide New Year’s restrictions.

No statewide New Year’s restrictions. Oklahoma – No statewide New Year’s restrictions.

– No statewide New Year’s restrictions. Oregon – No statewide New Year’s restrictions. Liquor is state-owned prior to sale and sold in private liquor stores approved by Oregon. Hours can range from 7 a.m. to 2:30 a.m., but call ahead.

– No statewide New Year’s restrictions. Liquor is state-owned prior to sale and sold in private liquor stores approved by Oregon. Hours can range from 7 a.m. to 2:30 a.m., but call ahead. Pennsylvania – Pennsylvania is stricter. A growing number of grocery stores are selling beer and wine now, but liquor sales are still limited to state-run stores. Many of these stores are closed on New Year’s Day and may also close early on New Year’s Eve.

– Pennsylvania is stricter. A growing number of grocery stores are selling beer and wine now, but liquor sales are still limited to state-run stores. Many of these stores are closed on New Year’s Day and may also close early on New Year’s Eve. Rhode Island – No statewide New Year’s restrictions.

– No statewide New Year’s restrictions. South Carolina – No statewide New Year’s restrictions.

– No statewide New Year’s restrictions. South Dakota – No statewide New Year’s restrictions.

– No statewide New Year’s restrictions. Tennessee – Retail stores must be closed for business on New Year’s Day, but they’re open on New Year’s Eve (as long as it’s not on a Sunday.)

– Retail stores must be closed for business on New Year’s Day, but they’re open on New Year’s Eve (as long as it’s not on a Sunday.) Texas – Because of local state laws, liquor stores in Texas will be closed on New Year’s Day, so you’ll need to buy ahead on New Year’s Eve. Call to see if the stores are closing early.

– Because of local state laws, liquor stores in Texas will be closed on New Year’s Day, so you’ll need to buy ahead on New Year’s Eve. Call to see if the stores are closing early. Utah – Alcohol greater than 4 percent is sold in state-controlled stores only, which are closed on Sundays and on New Year’s Day. The stores also typically close by 10 p.m.

– Alcohol greater than 4 percent is sold in state-controlled stores only, which are closed on Sundays and on New Year’s Day. The stores also typically close by 10 p.m. Vermont – No statewide New Year’s Eve restrictions. But liquor sales aren’t permitted from government-run stores on New Year’s day.

– No statewide New Year’s Eve restrictions. But liquor sales aren’t permitted from government-run stores on New Year’s day. Virginia – Many stores will be open on both New Year’s Day and New Year’s Eve. For the first time two years ago, liquor stores were open on New Year’s Day until 6 p.m. However, you should still expect limited store hours on New Year’s Day.

– Many stores will be open on both New Year’s Day and New Year’s Eve. For the first time two years ago, liquor stores were open on New Year’s Day until 6 p.m. However, you should still expect limited store hours on New Year’s Day. Washington – No statewide New Year’s restrictions.

– No statewide New Year’s restrictions. West Virginia – No statewide New Year’s restrictions.

– No statewide New Year’s restrictions. Wisconsin – Stores can be open New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

– Stores can be open New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Wyoming — Stores can be open New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

For more details on state alcohol laws, see Wikipedia’s detailed page here and Legal Beer’s page here.