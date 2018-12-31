Is Mail Delivered on New Year’s Eve & Day 2018-2019?

All post offices and federal offices of any kind will be closed for the New Year’s holiday, which means that no businesses nor homes will get mail on New Year’s Day. But, on New Year’s Eve 2018, all post offices are open for delivery and any other normal services.

On New Year’s Day 2019, you can count out USPS packages, but USPS has reported that Priority Mail Express mail will still be delivered New Year’s Day. Since New Year’s Day is a federal holiday, all federal offices are closed. But, all federal workers are still paid for the day, despite having off. All post office locations will reopen and resume their regular mail delivery schedules on Wednesday, January 2, 2019.

Fedex and UPS will also be closed, which means that no packages will be delivered. In fact, you can have a look at the entire holiday schedule for Fedex here. And, any packages that are already in transit, will remain in transit until Fedex reopens. For New Year’s Eve, Fedex will have modified service for Fedex Express, Fedex Ground will be open, Fedex Home Delivery will be closed, Fedex SmartPost will remain open, Fedex Freight will have modified service, Fedex Office will run on modified hours, Fedex Custom Critical will be open and Fedex Trade Networks will be open. According to the Fedex holiday schedule, “On Dec. 31, FedEx Freight will be open with only prearranged pickup and delivery shipments being made. Freight shipments picked up on Dec. 31 will resume on Jan. 2. For example, a one-day shipment picked up on Dec. 31 will resume on Jan. 2 and deliver on Jan. 3.”

On New Year’s Day 2019, only Fedex Custom Critical will be open.

When it comes to UPS, though it is closed and not operational, UPS Express Critical is still available, according to the official UPS site. On New Year’s Eve, some services, including home delivery may be shut down as well.

When it comes to New Year’s Eve for simple mail delivery, blue collection boxes will be serviced, but they will not be serviced on New Year’s Day. Post offices may operate on holiday hours for the day or choose to close early, but mail delivery will still be going on for the day.

In addition to New Year’s Day, other holidays on which mail is not delivered include:

Martin Luther King Jr’s Birthday

Washington’s Birthday (President’s Day)

Memorial Day

Independence Day

Labor Day

Columbus Day

Veterans Day

Thanksgiving Day

Christmas Day

Banks will be open on New Year’s Eve 2018, but, most banks will be closed on New Year’s Day, as they are observing the holiday.

All federal offices are closed down on New Year’s Day. Government offices and the courts will also be shut down. All libraries are closed, and trash collection should pick back up the following day, on January 2nd. Banks are closed today as well. As far as school closings go, they are all closed on New Year’s Day and many are on holiday break until after the New Year, unless otherwise noted by the individual school district. In many areas, parking meters may be free and there are also a ton of sales, freebies and restaurant deals going on.

Local, state and federal offices are all closed for the holiday on New Year’s Day. This means that the stock market is definitely closed as well. And, though banks are closed on New Year’s Day 2019, online banking and ATM’s will still be working. Any bank transactions will not post until the next business day.