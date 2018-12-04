National Cookie Day 2018: Best Freebies & Deals Today

If you’re a cookie fan, and let’s be honest, who isn’t, you’ve come to the right place. Today, Tuesday, December 4, is National Cookie Day in the United States. A number of stores are offering some great deals for you cookie lovers out there, and you’ll want to make sure they don’t pass you by.

Here are the best National Cookie Day deals:

Insomnia Cookies

Insomnia is always a go-to for cookie lovers, and this year, they’re offering a great deal for National Cookie Day: one free traditional cookie in store to anyone who walks in! No purchase necessary!

And if you order for delivery, you will receive one free traditional cookie, as well. For the rest of the week, all orders will be discounted 20%, too. What a deal.

Find your closest Insomnia location here.

Mrs. Fields

Mrs. Fields will be giving away free cookies in-store with any purchase.

On top of that, you can get up to 40% off on some of the best deals if you shop here.

To find a Mrs. Fields store near you, click here.

Great American Cookies

Great American Cookies is giving out a free cookie to anyone who comes into one of their stores.

Great American Cookies offers an array of cookies, including double fudge, chewy chocolate supreme, chewy pecan supreme, snickerdoodle, white chunk macadamia, peanut butter supreme, sugar, and more.

To find a Great American cookies location near you, click here.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop

Sure, it’s traditionally a sandwich shop. But if you’ve ever eaten at Potbelly, you’ll know that they offer some great cookies, as well. If you download the Potbelly Sandwich Shop app today, December 4, you can get a free cookie by registering for Potbelly Perks.

In the words of their latest Instagram, Potbelly has been keeping the sandwich game strong since 1973.

Find a potbelly near you by clicking here.

DoubleTree by Hilton

Whether you’re a guest or not, DoubleTree is the place to be today. The franchise is offering a complimentary cookie to anyone who visits a location.

According to National Day Calendar, National Cookie Day is observed each year on December 4 in the US. It was first celebrated in 1976, when Sesame Street included National Cookie Day on its calendar for the very first time.

The blue monster who we all know as the Cookie Monster even asserted his own National Cookie Day in the 1980 book The Sesame Street Dictionary.

Some sites, like Days of the Year, trace National Cookie Day back to 1987, when Matt Nader of the San Francisco-based company Blue Chip Cookie Company said National Cookie Day would be “…just like having National Secretaries Day… It will just be a fun thing to do.”