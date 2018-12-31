New Year’s Eve Quotes & Happy Messages

New Years Eve is upon us, and as we celebrate the start of 2019, let these words of wisdom, happy messages and inspirational quotes motivate you to have your best year yet. From wishes of well-being, happiness and joy, to bittersweet words of wisdom, here’s our top picks for New Years Eve quotes and messages as we ring in the new year!

“Tomorrow, is the first blank page of a 365 page book. Write a good one.” – Brad Paisley

Brad Paisley is an American country singer and songwriter. He has released 10 studio albums and is a beloved country star who also clearly has a knack for inspirational quotes to consider for your new year, which isn’t surprising as he writes most of his own music and has released two books.

“Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right.” – Oprah Winfrey

No inspirational quotes post is complete without the queen of inspiration herself – Oprah Winfrey. Another beautiful quote of hers to consider is this: “Be thankful for what you have; you’ll end up having more. If you concentrate on what you don’t have, you will never, ever have enough.”

“There are far better things ahead than any we leave behind.” – CS Lewis

CS Lewis, esteemed author of The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe and the seven books that constitute the Chronicles of Narnia series, was a British novelist and scholar. He was close friends with J.R.R. Tolkien, who wrote the fantasy series The Lord of the Rings. Lewis has decades worth of incredibly inspirational quotes, messages and advice to live by, alongside his many classic novels.

“An optimist stays up until midnight to see the New Year in. A pessimist stays up to make sure the old year leaves.” – William E. Vaughn

An American columnist and author, Vaughn wrote for the Kansas City Star for nearly 30 years, and published several pieces under the pseudonym Burton Hillis for Readers Digest and Better Home and Garden. Another nugget of wisdom from Vaughn to consider for the New Year: “Youth is when you’re allowed to stay up late on New Year’s Eve. Middle age is when you’re forced to.”

“Every single year, we’re a different person. I don’t think we’re the same person all of our lives.” – Steven Spielberg

Spielberg, a famous filmmaker known for movies such as “Jaws,” “Jurassic Park,” and “E.T.,” is the highest-grossing director by worldwide box office ever, grossing $10.120 billion over the course of his career. If you’re looking for a Spielberg classic to watch heading into the new year, check out his 1993 film “Schindler’s List.”

“What a wonderful thought it is that some of the best days of our lives haven’t even happened yet.” – Anne Frank

In honor of the restored version of “Schindler’s List,” released earlier this month to commemorate the 25th anniversary of its opening, one bittersweet quote to consider moving into the new year comes from Anne Frank. One of the most discussed victims of the Holocaust, Frank documented her life in hiding during World War II in her diary, which spawned hundreds of beautiful quotes to live your life by.

“It’s not about perfect. It’s about effort. And when you bring that effort every single day, that’s where transformation happens. That’s how change occurs.” – Jillian Michaels

While everybody gears up for their resolutions to eat healthier, workout more and get back into shape, one wonderful quote to consider comes from the queen of fitness herself – Jillian Michaels. Michaels wants to inspire folks who are interested in leading a healthier lifestyle by reminding them to continue working at their goals, to not give up, and to remember that any effort you put into a healthier lifestyle already equals success.

“Be always at war with your vices, at peace with your neighbours, and let each year find a better man.” – Benjamin Franklin

Benjamin Franklin, one of the beloved Founding Fathers of the United States, had many quotes to live by, including this gem: “In wine there is wisdom, in beer there is Freedom, in water there is bacteria.” Franklin was a famous author, political theorist and scientist, among many, many other titles.

“For last year’s words belong to last year’s language

And next year’s words await another voice.” – TS Eliot

One of the twentieth century’s major poets, TS Eliot’s words of wisdom are something for everybody to live by – remember that each year is a new chapter waiting to be written, with a new author and a new voice. Eliot was an essayist, publisher, playwright and produced many memorable quotes to consider heading into 2019, including this: “Only those who will risk going too far can possibly find out how far one can go.”

And One Final Quote to Ring in the New Year …

“I hope that in this year to come, you make mistakes. Because if you are making mistakes, then you are making new things, trying new things, learning, living, pushing yourself, changing yourself, changing your world. You’re doing things you’ve never done before, and more importantly, you’re Doing Something.

So that’s my wish for you, and all of us, and my wish for myself. Make New Mistakes. Make glorious, amazing mistakes. Make mistakes nobody’s ever made before. Don’t freeze, don’t stop, don’t worry that it isn’t good enough, or it isn’t perfect, whatever it is: art, or love, or work or family or life.

Whatever it is you’re scared of doing, Do it. Make your mistakes, next year and forever.”

Neil Gaiman, an English author of short fiction, novels, comic books, graphic novels, theater and film, wrote this inspirational gem leading into 2012. Gaiman wrote another beautiful quote over a decade ago that reads: “May your coming year be filled with magic and dreams and good madness. I hope you read some fine books and kiss someone who thinks you’re wonderful, and don’t forget to make some art — write or draw or build or sing or live as only you can. And I hope, somewhere in the next year, you surprise yourself.”

From all of us here at Heavy, have a wonderful and safe 2019!

