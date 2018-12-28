New York ‘Alien Invasion’ Blue Light Memes & Jokes

People joked that the world was at an end and an alien invasion had finally arrived in New York City when a strange blue light took over the sky. It all happened on the evening of December 27, 2018, but, despite the jokes that flooded Twitter, the New York Police Department quickly explained that there was a serious matter at hand – but it wasn’t aliens.

Some people wished it was, though. Sort of. “The aliens invading the earth tonight in new york to confront all of us humans for making movies about us fighting and killing them,” explained one man on Twitter.

I love how there’s weird blue stuff in the sky over New York and everybody is crossing their fingers that the aliens have finally arrived to abduct us/put us out of our collective misery. 😂 pic.twitter.com/v0Ej57HEXX — Jessica Jewett Jones (@JJ9828) December 28, 2018

What happened in New York City to turn the sky bright blue? The NYPD explained on Twitter that it was investigating a transformer explosion, writing, “Reports: Investigating a transformer explosion at Astoria East & North Queens Con Ed power plant. Please avoid 20th Ave & 31 st. Please Avoid the Area.”

The NYPD also wrote, “ADVISORY: The lights you have seen throughout the city appear to have been from a transformer explosion at a Con Ed facility in Queens. The fire is under control, will update as more info becomes available. Follow @fdny, @NYPD114pct and @conedison.” There were reports of a temporary ground stop and power outage at LaGuardia airport. “The transformer explosion at a #ConEd plant in #Queens is under control and there are no injuries at this time,” wrote NYPD.

One man joked on Twitter, “Let’s be real. Even if it was aliens the NYPD and Men In Black would never tell us it was aliens. They’d say it was a transformer explosion at Con Ed.”

Even the police got into the joke.

Here are some of the other jokes, memes, and comments about an alien invasion:

Jokes Flew About Aliens on Twitter After the Blue Light Filled the Sky

Some people referenced UFOs. Other people just included #aliens in otherwise serious posts, but everyone kind of had the same joke in mind.

“I’m not saying it’s aliens but it’s aliens #newyorkcity,” wrote one Twitter user.

Um, yes, this will probably make the news.

What the???

Another woman wrote on Twitter, “The sky is flickering out here so u know aliens #Astoria #nyc #newyorkcity #coned.”

Welp, the aliens have landed.

Maybe, mused one man, the aliens were attacking the Empire State Building.

Even the reporters got into the alien game, with Brian Smith of WTVC-TV writing, “WOW, Transformers blowing tonight in #NewYorkCity turning the sky blue. Looks like something from an alien movie!”

“If I go back to New York and I see that aliens have taken over, they better erase my student debt,” wrote a woman on Twitter. Another woman had a lot of ideas for the aliens. “I think as New Yorkers we should handle this Alien invasion properly. Let them know how they can improve New York,” she wrote.

I think as New Yorkers we should handle this Alien invasion properly. Let them know how they can improve New York. pic.twitter.com/lJikUBNp4z — layla 🦋 (@MindOfLayla) December 28, 2018

One Twitter user was upset, but not at the aliens, writing, “so ppl thought aliens were invading new york and not a single f*cking friend texted me about it wow okay.”

Another Twitter user concluded: “Jay z predicted this New York alien sh*t years ago. He’s basically Nostradamus.”

Here are some other posts on New York’s “alien invasion”:

