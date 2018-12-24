Is Publix Open or Closed on Christmas Eve & Christmas Day 2018?

It’s the most wonderful time of year, and just as you’re getting ready to celebrate, you realize that you forgot something for the meal you’re making. Or maybe you need to grab some stocking stuffers at the last-minute. You might be wanting to visit a Publix, but is it open or closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 2018? Publix stores are open on Christmas Eve, but they are closed on Christmas Day.

Publix’s holiday store hours webpage explains the hours here. On Christmas Eve, Publix stores open at their regular hours and then all stores close at 7 p.m. December 24, 2018. To find the specific store hours near you on Christmas Eve, visit Publix’s store locator here.

On Christmas Day, all Publix stores in all locations will be closed. This includes the pharmacies. The closures are in place so that associates can spend time with their families.

This isn’t unusual. Publix stores were also closed on Thanksgiving and their store hours will vary a bit on New Year’s. Publix stores will resume normal hours on December 26.

If you’re looking for a place to shop on Christmas Day 2018 because you forgot something for a meal or you forgot a gift that you really need under the tree, don’t despair. There are still quite a few stores that you can visit, even though Publix is closed. Most pharmacies and convenience stores will be open, so why not check out CVS, Rite Aid, or Walgreens? Other stores you might want to look into include 7-Eleven, Acme, and Cumberland Farms. Most major grocery stores are closed on Christmas Day, so you’ll have to look to smaller pharmacies, gas stations, and convenience stores for most of your Christmas Day shopping needs. Of course, call your nearest location first before heading over. Some local stores may have shorter hours on Christmas Day.

If you’re just out of options nearby, then try some local restaurants. Maybe you can pick up a side dish that can make up for the ingredients you forgot to buy for your Christmas Day meal. Or maybe you can pick up a gift card as a last-minute stocking stuffer from a local restaurant that’s open. Restaurants that are open on Christmas Day 2018 can vary, but they may include Boston Market, Buca di Beppo, Burger King locations, Carl’s Jr., Checker’s, Denny’s, Golden Corral, IHOP, Jack in the Box, McDonald’s, Panda Express, Starbucks, TGI Fridays, Waffle House, and local delivery services like Uber, Favor, DoorDash, Postmates, and Grubhub. Of course, exact store hours can vary depending on the individual location, so call the restaurant or fast food store you’re thinking of visiting before you stop by.