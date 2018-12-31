Is Publix Open or Closed on New Year’s Eve 2018 & New Year’s Day 2019 Near Me?

Happy New Year! As we head into 2019, one of your resolutions might be to plan ahead more in the coming year. But for now, you might have to deal with some last-minute change-of-plans. Whether you ran out of supplies at home before a New Year’s Eve party or you forgot an important ingredient for a New Year’s Day meal or football party, you may need to get some last-minute supplies at a grocery store near you. If you’re thinking about Publix, we have good news. Publix is open on New Year’s Eve 2018 and New Year’s Day 2019, but the hours may vary by location.

Publix’s holiday store hours webpage explains the hours here. On New Year’s Eve, all Publix stores will open at their regular time, and all will close at 9 p.m. local time. You can find the exact time your local Publix will open near you on the store locator page here.

On New Year’s Day 2019, Publix stores in Broward, Dade, Indian River, Martin, Monroe, Okeechobee, Palm Beach, and St. Lucie counties in Florida will open at 7 a.m. local time. All other Publix stores will open at their regular time.

As far as their closing time, on New Year’s Day most Publix stores will close at 7 p.m. local time. However, some stores may choose to stay open later. You can find the exact time your local Publix will open and close near you on New Year’s Day on the store locator page here.

All Publix pharmacies will be closed on New Year’s Day.

If you’re looking for some New Year’s recipes, you can find great recipes on Publix’s website here. So if you have all the ingredients and just need some help putting it all together, then Publix can help you online.

Publix typically offers holiday meals that you can order online, like fully cooked turkey dinners with all the sides. Just remember that you have to order these 48 hours in advance (and make sure you pick them up the day before a major holiday, when Publix might be closed.) Their holiday meals feed 7 to 10 or 14 to 18, so they can certainly come in handy if you have a lot of mouths to feed. These meals come with turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, marshmallow delight, and cranberry orange relish.