Is Safeway Open or Closed on Christmas Day 2018? Hours Near Me

Merry Christmas! It’s time to relax and celebrate, but did you forget something? Many shoppers are wondering if Safeway locations are open on Christmas Day 2018, either because they forgot something at the last minute or still have some Christmas gifts to buy. For those of you who are wondering if you can shop at Safeway today, the answer is a little less clear. Safeway stores are sometimes closed on Christmas Day 2018, but some locations actually do stay open.

Christmas is the only holiday of the year where Safeway stores are consistently closed. However, there are sometimes a few locations that choose to stay open, despite the company overall tending to be closed.

To find out if your local Safeway is open or closed, visit the store locator here. (You may also see stores like Randalls show up under the search, if Safeway isn’t near you.) You should call the phone number indicated for your closest store, just in case the holiday hours aren’t updated on the website.

When it comes to Christmas Day hours, although Safeway tends to be closed, it can be a bit unpredictable. Here are some examples:

The Safeway on 4701 Sangamore Road in Maryland will be open Christmas Day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Safeway on 5000 Bradley Blvd. in Maryland will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Safeway stores in Colorado, meanwhile, will be closed on Christmas Day

As you can see, Safeway hours can indeed vary quite a bit on Christmas Day.

If Safeway is closed near you on Christmas Day and you’re looking for a place to shop because you forgot something for a meal or you forgot a gift that you really need under the tree, don’t despair. There are still quite a few stores that you can visit, even though Safeway is closed. Most pharmacies and convenience stores will be open, so why not check out CVS, Rite Aid, or Walgreens? Other stores you might want to look into include 7-Eleven, Acme, and Cumberland Farms. Most major grocery stores are closed on Christmas Day, so you’ll have to look to smaller pharmacies, gas stations, and convenience stores for most of your Christmas Day shopping needs. Of course, call your nearest location first before heading over. Some local stores may have shorter hours on Christmas Day.

If you’re just out of options nearby, then try some local restaurants. Maybe you can pick up a side dish that can make up for the ingredients you forgot to buy for your Christmas Day meal. Or maybe you can pick up a gift card as a last-minute stocking stuffer from a local restaurant that’s open. Restaurants that are open on Christmas Day 2018 can vary, but they may include Boston Market, Buca di Beppo, Burger King locations, Carl’s Jr., Checker’s, Denny’s, Golden Corral, IHOP, Jack in the Box, McDonald’s, Panda Express, Starbucks, TGI Fridays, Waffle House, and local delivery services like Uber, Favor, DoorDash, Postmates, and Grubhub. Of course, exact store hours can vary depending on the individual location, so call the restaurant or fast food store you’re thinking of visiting before you stop by.