Is Safeway Open on Christmas Eve 2018? [Hours Near Me]

It’s the most wonderful time of year, and it’s also the time when you buy last-minute Christmas gifts and last-minute ingredients for those Christmas Day recipes. This is a day meant to spend with family and friends, curled up in front of a roaring fire, with a cup of hot apple cider or eggnog. But just because you intend to enjoy the holidays doesn’t mean that you won’t suddenly realize that you forgot something for tomorrow’s meal or you forgot a really important stocking stuffer. If Safeway is the closest store, you’ll want to go there. But will Safeway be open this year on Christmas Eve 2018?

Yes, most Safeway stores are open on Christmas Eve, although their hours may be different than normal. On Christmas Eve, most stores may have more limited hours and may close around 7 or 8 p.m. local time. The times may vary by location, however. (And on Christmas, most stores are closed, but a few may decide to stay open.) To know what Safeway’s hours are on Christmas Eve near you, you can find your local Safeway using this link and check on their hours for Christmas Eve. You might also want to call just in case the hours on the website aren’t updated.

Here are some examples of Safeway’s Christmas Eve hours:

Colorado Safeways will open from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

In Maryland, the Safeway on 4701 Sangamore Road will be open on Christmas Eve from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In Maryland, the Safeway on 5000 Bradley Blvd. will be open on Christmas Eve from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

If you’re getting your groceries delivered to you from Safeway via Instacart, you’ll want to keep the limited hours in mind when you’re placing your order on the app. There will likely be fewer shoppers working because it’s a holiday, and there might be more people putting in last-minute orders. So get your order in as early as possible to make sure that you can get your delivery. You don’t want to be logging into the app at the last minute, only to discover that no one’s available and there’s no way to get your order delivered before your local Safeway closes.

Remember, although it may be a little inconvenient for Safeway to have limited hours on Christmas Eve, it’s really great that they’re doing this for their employees. They’re giving their staff a chance to spend the holidays with their loved ones, and that’s certainly a decision that should be commended.