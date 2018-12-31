Is Safeway Open on New Year’s Eve 2018 Near Me?

While you’re getting ready to celebrate the New Year, it’s also the time when you suddenly remember that you need to pick up an appetizer or dessert for that New Year’s Eve party you’re visiting. This is a holiday meant to spend with family and friends, either curled up warm at home in front of a roaring fire or out partying with friends, saying goodbye to the old year and getting ready to start 2019 on a brand new, fresh slate. But just because you intend to enjoy the holidays doesn’t mean that you won’t suddenly realize that you forgot something for tomorrow’s meal. Will Safeway be open this year to help you? Well, we have some good news for you.

Yes, most Safeway stores are open on New Year’s Eve 2018. In fact, the only day that most Safeway stores are closed during the year is Christmas Day.

To find the hours of the Safeway near you on New Year’s Eve, locate your local Safeway at this link and check on their holiday hours. You may want to also call just to make sure the listed hours are accurate. Typically on New Year’s Eve, Safeway stores will open at 6 a.m. and stay open until 11 p.m., one of the latest hours of any grocery store on NYE. But some stores may run different hours depending on the location. That’s why it’s important to call. Here are a few examples of Safeway store hours on New Year’s Eve. If you search for your local store, you may get a different Safeway-owned store by a different name if Safeway isn’t in your area. Remember, pharmacy hours may be different:

Most Denver locations: Regular opening time to 11 p.m. on NYE

The above hours are frequently seen in many other Colorado locations too.

Star Market in Massachusetts: Typically Regular opening time to 9 p.m.

Acme Market in Connecticut: Typically regular hours on NYE

Albertsons in Idaho: 6 a.m. to Midnight

Arizona: 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. in a Tucson Safeway, but an Albertsons in Phoenix is 5 a.m. to 1 a.m., while one in Gilbert is 5 a.m. to Midnight. Arizona hours vary widely.

A Safeway in Aztec, New Mexico is open 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. One in Gallup, NM is open 5 a.m. to midnight. A Farmington, NM location is open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

(Safeway Inc. owns Randall’s, Pak ‘n Save, Tom Thumb. Albertsons acquired Safeway Inc. in 2015)

If you’re getting your groceries delivered to you from Safeway via Instacart, you’ll want to know if your store might have limited hours when you’re placing your order on the app. Even if it’s operating regular hours, there will likely be fewer shoppers working because of the holiday, and there might be more people putting in last-minute orders so they don’t have to go to the grocery store on New Year’s Eve. So get your order in as early as possible to make sure that you can get your delivery. You don’t want to be logging into the app at the last minute, only to discover that no one’s available and there’s no way to get your order delivered before your local Safeway closes. And there’s also always the possibility that they’ll run out of whatever you want to order. The shelves can get pretty cleared out for New Year’s in some locations.

Here are some tweets from previous years sharing what it was like:

Why do I torture myself? Safeway on New Year's Eve – just shoot me now….. pic.twitter.com/dt6dO3jJ — Lana Rae (@Saskgirl1406) December 31, 2012

The Safeway by me ran out of black-eyed peas on New Year's Eve. Unacceptable. — Raynell Cooper (@raynell_cooper) December 31, 2016

You might want to arrive early just so you can avoid the crowd. If past years are any indication, some Safeways are going to get really busy for the New Year’s holiday. Have a great New Year’s Eve and stay safe!