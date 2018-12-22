Can I Call Santa Claus On the Phone? What’s His Number for 2018?

Christmas is on its way for 2018 and you may want to call Santa instead of writing a letter to him, in order to let him know what you want for the holidays this season. If you’d like to call Santa Claus and you’re located in the United States, we have all the phone numbers for his North Pole hotline so that you can be connected to the big man himself. Once you call, you will be instructed to find out the daily password on TheSantaHotline.net. Go to The Santa Hotline website and click on the “Santa’s Phone Numbers” tab. In orange, the phone number password for the day will be written underneath this message:

Call Santa on his personal phone line and leave him a voicemail with your Christmas Wish List. Make sure you get permission from your Mom or Dad first! Santa looks forward to hearing from you.

The Santa Hotline is free. Once you call and enter the daily password after being prompted by the command “Password.” You will then hear a message from Santa, himself. After hearing Santa’s recording, you can leave a message with your Christmas gift requests. Here’s the list of hotline phone numbers below:

Austin (512) 904-7499

Phoenix (602) 792-0010

Atlanta (678) 288-7400

Salem (503) 549-8400

Boston (617) 399-6700

Salt Lake (435) 538-7070

Cleveland (216) 588-0900

San Antonio (210) 881-3200

Colorado Springs (719) 622-7100

San Jose (408) 540-1450

Dallas (214) 615-3000

San Diego (619) 996-5900

Denver (720) 306-2070

Santa Monica (310) 961-5650

Idaho (208) 621-2599

Seattle (206) 934-1414

Las Vegas (702) 507-9100

Tacoma (253) 883-2540

Los Angeles (213) 807-6565

Tucson (520) 300-8800

Maryland (240) 841-2560

Worchester (508) 743-6460

New York (646) 568-4141

West Virginia (304) 816-4434

Another phone number that connects you directly to Santa Claus is (951) 262-3062. You can contact him and leave him a message with your holiday wishes as well as cheer. What do you want for Christmas?

In addition to phoning your requests for Christmas in to Santa, there is also an app you can use to get a personalized phone call from Santa this year. The app is available for download via iPhone, iPad, or Android. The app is free. There is also an app to get a personalized video from Santa, which is also free.

If you would like to RECEIVE a phone call from the North Pole, you have options when you visit here. First, enter your personal phone number. Then pick “Santa” or an “Elf” to choose who you’d like to receive your call from. There are then four messages you can pick from and you can read each one before choosing. For example, if you choose “Santa” and then pick the “Something Special” option, the message on the phone call will be, “I am just checking my list and hoping you’ve been very good this year. All the Elves are working very hard to make fun toys for the good boys and girls all over the world. I’ve got some ideas for something special just for you but I need you to send me a letter with your list so I’m sure to get it just right. Remember to be good! Merry Christmas!”

Make sure to then hit “Send a Free Call Now”. The call comes almost instantly. Or, you can click “Send a Premium Call” on the website. When sending a premium call, there are advanced credits and options available to you. Advanced features include a call scheduling and being able to save an audio recording to remember the moment.