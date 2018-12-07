SouljaGame Console & Handheld: Twitter Reacts

Soulja Boy has launched his very own pair of video game consoles, including the new SouljaGame Console and SouljaGame Handheld on his official webstore souljawatch.com.
The “No Sleep” rapper, whose real name is DeAndre Cortez Way, is charging $199.99 for the SouljaGame Console, but you can snag one on sale for $149.99 right now. Meanwhile, the SouljaGame Handheld is $149.99 but is on sale for $99.99.
According to GameRevolution, the console includes “800 built-in games, an HDMI cable, a connector for older televisions and a USB power cable.” The handheld features 3,000 games both with access to PlayStation, PC, SEGA, NeoGeo, Game Boy Advance and NES Games, GameRevolution reports.
Soulja posted on Twitter early Thursday morning claiming that he’d already made $250,000 from the game console sales, in less than 24 hours since the console was released, and thanked his fans for their support. He also posted that he had orders coming in “every minute.”
However, several gaming outlets are claiming that Soulja’s line is a scam, calling them “cheap emulation boxes” that gamers can actually buy cheaper if they were to go straight to the manufacturer. Both consoles also claim to have 800-3000 built-in games, but there is no available list of the games included, nor does it say if the games are officially licensed.
Nintendo Life writes that Soulja Boy “is basically selling a pair of cheap Chinese gaming machines and is passing them off as his own unique vision.” Nintendo Life also states that the company – a Chinese firm called Anbernic – sells basically the same consoles from between $60 to $90. According to Polygon, the console appears to actually be Anbernic’s “retro mini video game console,” while the handheld is identical to the “2018 portable video handheld game console.”
Twitter has so far had very mixed reactions to the console so far, with many agreeing that the console seems sketchy and “questionably legal.”
One user wrote: “Soulja Boy scamming his fans with that Soulja Watch and video game console. You can get all that shit from China for half the price he charging.”
“‘Soulja Boy selling an $80 games console for two times its asking price and also including 800 games running on an emulator that he probably didn’t even get permission to include’ is probably the only way we could capstone 2018, let’s be honest,” said another.
Some users already found the same console on different gaming sites for far cheaper than Soulja Boy was selling them.
Others were excited to try to console out, and couldn’t wait to order it …
While others took a more defensive approach.
Some even released a game review already! Check them out below.
The rest of the internet deployed a series of memes, gifs and jokes to express their feelings about the game. Check out a roundup of the best tweets below.
And, as expected, there were a couple of “YOOOOOOUUUUU” jokes thrown in the mix as well, which is a tribute to Soulja Boy’s famous “Crank That” hit single.
Are you planning on trying out the SouljaGame Console and/or SouljaGame Handheld? Or do you think it’s a scam? Let us know in the comments below.
