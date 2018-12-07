SouljaGame Console & Handheld: Twitter Reacts

Soulja Boy has launched his very own pair of video game consoles, including the new SouljaGame Console and SouljaGame Handheld on his official webstore souljawatch.com.

The “No Sleep” rapper, whose real name is DeAndre Cortez Way, is charging $199.99 for the SouljaGame Console, but you can snag one on sale for $149.99 right now. Meanwhile, the SouljaGame Handheld is $149.99 but is on sale for $99.99.

According to GameRevolution, the console includes “800 built-in games, an HDMI cable, a connector for older televisions and a USB power cable.” The handheld features 3,000 games both with access to PlayStation, PC, SEGA, NeoGeo, Game Boy Advance and NES Games, GameRevolution reports.

Soulja posted on Twitter early Thursday morning claiming that he’d already made $250,000 from the game console sales, in less than 24 hours since the console was released, and thanked his fans for their support. He also posted that he had orders coming in “every minute.”

Wow made $250,000 from my game console it’s only been less than 24hours since release wtf thank you guys so much 😳🙏🏾 — Soulja Boy (Drako) (@souljaboy) December 6, 2018

To the first person that purchased my console you just brought tears to my eyes. Tears of joy! Thank you so much for your support I promise to continue my tech company and evolve it in the gaming world. I’m just a kid with a dream 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Soulja Boy (Drako) (@souljaboy) December 5, 2018

However, several gaming outlets are claiming that Soulja’s line is a scam, calling them “cheap emulation boxes” that gamers can actually buy cheaper if they were to go straight to the manufacturer. Both consoles also claim to have 800-3000 built-in games, but there is no available list of the games included, nor does it say if the games are officially licensed.

Nintendo Life writes that Soulja Boy “is basically selling a pair of cheap Chinese gaming machines and is passing them off as his own unique vision.” Nintendo Life also states that the company – a Chinese firm called Anbernic – sells basically the same consoles from between $60 to $90. According to Polygon, the console appears to actually be Anbernic’s “retro mini video game console,” while the handheld is identical to the “2018 portable video handheld game console.”

Twitter has so far had very mixed reactions to the console so far, with many agreeing that the console seems sketchy and “questionably legal.”

One user wrote: “Soulja Boy scamming his fans with that Soulja Watch and video game console. You can get all that shit from China for half the price he charging.”

“‘Soulja Boy selling an $80 games console for two times its asking price and also including 800 games running on an emulator that he probably didn’t even get permission to include’ is probably the only way we could capstone 2018, let’s be honest,” said another.

"Soulja Boy selling an $80 games console for two times its asking price and also including 800 games running on an emulator that he probably didn't even get permission to include" is probably the only way we could capstone 2018, let's be honest. — hi moments, Melee players need showers (@vietnamlevel) December 5, 2018

i think my favorite thing about the soulja boy handheld is the description

1. Thats not how weight works

2. Its white, in the photos, not black

3. "SouljaGame Video Game Console" is not a material

4. It doesnt play Switch, 3DS, or Vita games pic.twitter.com/XSoxSGHFrr — ruby (@RubysBubys) December 6, 2018

…”And winner of “Most Money lost in Court Fees over a Game Console” goes to *opens envelope* SOULJA BOY AND HIS SOULJASTATION! (Crowd applauds as Police wait on stage) — Hecxz (@HCHecxz) December 6, 2018

soulja boy really made a game console by peeling the sticker off an xbox one and pairing it with a ps2 controller i love this guy — Christian (@C_Campos2) December 6, 2018

Some users already found the same console on different gaming sites for far cheaper than Soulja Boy was selling them.

i found soulja boy's handheld game console on aliexpress lol pic.twitter.com/46Ee4rKhxK — neopets999 (@neopets999) December 6, 2018

Soulja Boy just released his new videogame console and it's literally a repackaged emulation console with his name on it pic.twitter.com/IcqrqzusHa — Cursed Media (@CursedMedias) December 5, 2018

Others were excited to try to console out, and couldn’t wait to order it …

All I want for chrismtas is the Soulja boy video game — Joseph Urban (@hondadeal4vets) December 5, 2018

Very excited to have ordered soulja boys brand new game console this holiday season. — James (@UberHaxorNova) December 5, 2018

I don't know what's happening but I MUST OWN ONE OF THESE. https://t.co/l7MDkGxLhJ — Daniel Hardcastle (@DanNerdCubed) December 6, 2018

While others took a more defensive approach.

DONT BE TALKIN SHIT ABOUT THE SOULJA BOY CONSLE LIKE THAT IT IS THE MOST IMPORTANT THING TO HAPPEN TO GOMS SCINCE THE NESS ECEPT ITS EVEN LIKE MORE IMPORTANT THEN THE NES BACUS IT IS SOLJA BOY, IS THE CREATOR OF THE JAZZ BAND N.W.A AND HEE THE BEST RAPPR AND J WILL RVEEW T SOON https://t.co/DLRvMA9BfS — iryot gamer (@CMooors) December 6, 2018

Some even released a game review already! Check them out below.

SOULJA BOY CONSOLE REVIEW 😭🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/pQfghVDeIY — MI-YAYO RADIO (@MIYAYORADIO) December 6, 2018

I got that new Soulja Boy Game Console!! RT & Share for people who might be interested! pic.twitter.com/DtYq5YEzc7 — Blake 3one6 (@Blake3one6) December 6, 2018

The rest of the internet deployed a series of memes, gifs and jokes to express their feelings about the game. Check out a roundup of the best tweets below.

This is how Nintendo hitman gonna pull up on Soulja Boy when they heard the game console he’s selling pic.twitter.com/enHrxwjz3x — 🎄❄️ feliz navisem ☃️🎅🏼 (@sempaiXO) December 6, 2018

soulja boy's console looks lit pic.twitter.com/mjwEk2B20y — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) December 6, 2018

Bruh @souljaboy basically released one of those game consoles they sell at mall kiosk with like 500 games😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/FtgKe1b5vG — Mr.stark i don't feel so country roads (@ThatBoyMeliodas) December 6, 2018

Who knew we had Souljaboy's new handheld in the office already?! Almost a few hours of battery life & tons of games you won't play! pic.twitter.com/PuM7QyLzah — Playasia (@playasia) December 6, 2018

And, as expected, there were a couple of “YOOOOOOUUUUU” jokes thrown in the mix as well, which is a tribute to Soulja Boy’s famous “Crank That” hit single.

YUUUUUUUU best believe we’re breaking up. — Toasty 🐝 (@brayanKZ) December 6, 2018

The Soulja boy game console gone start up like “YOOOOOOUUUUUUUUUU” — Canaan (@APEXXXNINE) December 6, 2018

Are you planning on trying out the SouljaGame Console and/or SouljaGame Handheld? Or do you think it’s a scam? Let us know in the comments below.

