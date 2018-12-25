Starbucks and Dunkin’ Donuts Holiday Hours on Christmas 2018

It’s Christmas Day 2018 and Starbucks is open, though some select stores will choose to close for the holiday. The same goes for Dunkin’ Donuts. Find here a search option to locate a Dunkin Donuts location near you. Most stores should be opening at their normal time but will close extra early, due to holiday hours. It’s important to check with your local Starbucks or Dunkin’ for exact times, as the hours may differ from store to store. But, as long as you get to either store by early afternoon, you should be okay.

Starbucks always gets into the holiday spirit and its stores have been giving out festive cups with their coffee purchases. The Caramel Brulée Latte, Peppermint Mocha and Toasted White Chocolate Mocha are some holiday flavors of coffee drinks this season. Currently, Starbucks has some other seasonal items available on its menu as well and one of them is the Sugar Plum Danish, which has a cream cheese filling. Other new, seasonal menu items include the Chestnut Praline Frappuccino Blended Beverage, Gingerbread Creme Frappuccino Blended Creme, Eggnog Frappuccino Blended Beverage, Peppermint Mocha Frappuccino, and Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino Blended Beverage.

Like Starbucks, Dunkin’ Donuts is also offering some festive items for customers to enjoy this holiday season. Customers have the option to create their own beverages. For example, create your own iced coffee by choosing your blend, along with a flavor shot, and a flavor swirl. The blends available are original, Dunkin’ Decaf and Dark Roast. The flavor shots include raspberry, toasted almond, blueberry, hazelnut, caramel, coconut, and french vanilla. Pumpkin has also been added to this for several of the items, including the frozen coffees. The flavor swirls, similar to the flavor shots, are made up of choices such as caramel, hazelnut, french vanilla, and mocha. For the frozen beverage items, additional flavor shots are the Girl Scouts Thin Mints, Girl Scouts Coconut Caramel, and Girl Scouts Peanut Butter Cookie.

Recently, Starbucks opened its first American sign language store in Washington D.C., as reported by CNN. The location was chosen because of how close the store is to Gallaudet University, which is the world’s only liberal arts university for the deaf and hard of hearing. Kylie Garcia, a deaf barista, told CNN Travel, “At the point of sale, people see [signing] immediately and sometimes stand there in awe. They’re used to talking to people right away. It’s a role reversal.”

As for what’s recent on the Dunkin’ Donuts front, DD now has a mobile app, which is available for download. This app is helpful for “on-the-go” or at-home ordering online. Customers can earn free drinks with the DD Perks rewards program, plus a birthday freebie, and they can sign up at www.ddperks.com.

Last year, Dunkin’ Donuts started trying out a shorter name with its patrons at certain stores, which was just “Dunkin”. For example, one of their stores in Pasadena, California was set up to be titled “Dunkin'” instead of Dunkin Donuts. Whatever the case, it’s still Dunkin’ Donuts.