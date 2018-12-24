Christmas Eve & Day Hours for Target & Walmart 2018

It’s Christmas Eve, which means some stores have extended hours, while others have shortened store hours for the holiday. When it comes to Walmart and Target, both stores will have holiday hours, that may also vary depending on store locations.

In 2016, Walmart closed its doors early on Christmas Eve, while in 2017, stores stayed open later in the evening. Judith McKenna, the chief operating officer for Walmart in the U.S., previously told CNN Money, “Our associates work hard all year to make this holiday season special for our customers, and we truly appreciate what they do every day. We also know that getting home on Christmas Eve to spend time with families is important. That’s why this year we’ll be closing at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.” Time has reported that Walmart stores will again close at 6 p.m. local time this year. When it comes to Christmas Day itself, Walmart stores are closed.

As for Target, Time has reported that the store hours are from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve, and, like Walmart, Target is closed on Christmas Day 2018. According to Saving Advice, the holiday schedule on which Target operates includes New Year’s Day, Halloween, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, St. Patrick’s Day, Independence Day, Good Friday, Mother’s Day, Valentine’s Day, Presidents’ Day, Memorial Day, Father’s Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veteran’s Day, Thanksgiving Day (holiday limited hours), Black Friday (extended shopping hours), Christmas Eve (holiday shopping hours), and New Year’s Eve.

For those who want specific store hours for Walmart, be sure to check with your local Walmart for opening and closing times on Christmas Eve. To get in contact with your local Walmart store for their hours “near me”, find here the Walmart “store finder.” Target also has a store locator if you’d like to find a location in your area. Find the Target “store locator” here.

If you need more time for shopping but can’t get to actual Walmart or Target stores, shopping is unlimited on each of the stores’ websites for their holiday deals. Online shopping has no time restrictions. And, there are even some sales specific to online. Some stores are using email alerts to let their customers know about certain discounts and promotions that they are featuring. Plus, coupons are being sent to customers via text as well. Pick your favorite stores and see if they offer these alerts or special discounts. As a result, you may receive deals and prices that you otherwise may have not.

Many restaurants and stores are closed on Christmas Day. When it comes to gas stations, many stations, including 24-hour establishments, are open for the holiday, while some will be closed. There will be no mail on Christmas Day and most banks will also be closed, while online banking will still be available. On Christmas, public libraries are closed, all federal offices will be shut down and the courts will also be closed, as it is a federal holiday. Depending on your area, many parking meters and places offer free parking, just for the holiday season. Some offer free parking through New Year’s.