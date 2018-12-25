Are Tim Hortons and Perkins Open on Christmas Day 2018?

Many restaurants and stores are closed on Christmas Day 2018, but, there are several chain restaurants, as well as mom-and-pop establishments, that stay open or run on holiday hours. When it comes to some of the breakfast places that are open, Perkins and Tim Hortons are included. Not all Tim Hortons or Perkins restaurants are open today, but the ones that are may have shortened hours. Other breakfast eateries that are open today include IHOP and Denny’s. But, let’s get more into what’s going on at Perkins and Tim Hortons restaurants.

One thing about Perkins is that they serve breakfast all day. And, not all of their meal options are heavy or packed with carbs. For example, they have the Hearty Harvest Omelette. It’s 570 calories and Perkins describes it as, “An egg white omelet filled with turkey sausage, sweet red onions, summer squash, zucchini, tender red bell peppers, crimini mushrooms, spinach and Mediterranean Feta. Served with fresh fruit and dry whole wheat toast.” There’s also the build your own omelette option, which lets you control what you’re putting in your eggs. The choices for what to put in your omelette include diced ham, sausage, turkey sausage, applewood smoked bacon, american cheese, swiss, cheddar, pepper jack, hollandaise sauce, crimini mushrooms, tomatoes, spinach, broccoli, avocado, onions and green peppers.

Some new items on the Perkins menu include several Sunrise Skillets and the new A1 Tangler Burger. According to Perkins, the Tangler Burger is, “A blend of A.1. and BBQ sauces, Cheddar cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, crunchy Onion Tanglers, lettuce, tomato, sweet red onions and pickles on a warm brioche bun.” The new French Dip Sandwich, the Sonoma Chicken Salad Croissant, the new Triple Decker Club, the new Grilled Salmon, the new Shrimp and Bacon with Broccoli Pasta, and the new Hibachi Grilled Shrimp Supper Skillet.

Other fun items to try at Perkins include the Fried Pickles, the Honey Mustard Chicken Crunch Salad, the Steak Medallions with Mushrooms, the Mini Pot Pie Combo, and the Chicken Strips Melt. For a festive holiday option, you can always order the Butterball Turkey and Dressing.

If you’re heading to an open Tim Hortons today, there are some festive, as well as new or unique menu items to choose from. When it comes to beverages, you can pick up a Hot French Vanilla & English Toffee or Caramel Latte Supreme. There are plenty of food items available as well. One example is the

Bacon Grilled Breakfast Wrap, which Tim Hortons describes as, “Bacon, a fluffy egg omelette, cheddar cheese and chipotle sauce wrapped in a tortilla and grilled to perfection.” Other possibilities on the menu include the Pretzel Turkey Bacon Grilled Bagel, the Canadian Maple Donut, and the Honey Cruller. For those getting a breakfast sandwich at Tim Hortons, there are a ton of combinations to go with and they include Steak, seasoned egg and cheese; Bacon, seasoned egg and cheese; Sausage, seasoned egg and cheese; Turkey sausage, seasoned egg and cheese; Seasoned egg and cheese; Sausage, seasoned egg white and cheese; Sausage, seasoned egg white and cheese; Turkey sausage, seasoned egg white and cheese; and Seasoned egg white and cheese.