Can I Uninstall the New Instagram Update? How?

Update: Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, has confirmed that the “update” was a test and that it went to multiple users by accident. He ensures users that their app should return to normal with a quick restart.

That was supposed to be a very small test that went broad by accident. Should be fixed now. If you're still seeing it simply restart the app. Happy holidays! 😬 — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) December 27, 2018

You can read the original post below:

Instagram has released a new update to its app and folks across the world have been expressing their outrage over the new features. If your apps auto-update, you’ve probably notice that Instagram no longer offers infinite scroll, but instead, now requires users to swipe left to see the next post on their respective feeds. The swipe feature has already drawn comparisons to other apps, such as Tinder — a dating app that is popular amongst millennials.

The new Instagram update has several users wondering if they can undo the update and go back to a previous version. Twitter has been filled with complaints and questions since the update went live on Thursday.

The short answer to the above question is no. However, there is at least one thing that you can do to see if you can undo the current update and go back to using Instagram the way you’re used to.

You can try downloading a previously saved backup version of your phone. You will need to plug your phone into your computer and choose an earlier saved version to back up to. While it’s uncertain if this will work, it’s possible that an older version of the app will appear on your phone when the update is complete. You can find step-by-step instructions on how to do this by clicking here.

Please note: Reverting your phone back to a previously saved version could cause you to lose items on your phone that were added after the date you restore to — this includes photos.

It is important to change your update settings to ensure that you don’t have them set to “auto update.” Apps update automatically for many smartphone users, which is why many Instagram users opened the app today and noticed the changes straight away without having to click anything or take any additional steps to get the update.

It is especially important to change your update settings if you don’t want this to happen to you in the future. By preventing your apps to auto-update, you would save yourself some trouble down the road — because more updates to app functionality are inevitable.

If you are unable to successfully undo the update on your phone, you can still access Instagram on the web from a laptop or desktop; the web version of the app is still the same and you may scroll through your feed until your heart’s content.