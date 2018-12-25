Is Walgreens Open on Christmas Day 2018? [Hours Near Me]

Merry Christmas! Do you need a last-minute gift, a stocking stuffer, some medicine for a sick family member, or something for your Christmas meal? Many people will be wanting to know if Walgreens is open on Christmas Day 2018. For those of you who are shopping at the last-minute or have an emergency that’s sending you to the store, there’s good news. Yes, most Walgreens locations will be open on Christmas Day, but their hours may be different. The stores will resume normal hours the day after Christmas. This is great news, since so many grocery stores are closed on Christmas Day, limiting your options for shopping on the holiday.

On Christmas Day, most Walgreens locations will be open. Most of the 24-hour stores will be open all day on Christmas. As for the non-24-hour stores, most of those stayed open until midnight on Christmas Eve, and on Christmas Day most will typically be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. However, since hours can vary depending on the location, you’ll need to call your local Walgreens to find out exactly when it’s open.

Click here to find a Walgreens location near you and find out its exact hours on Christmas Day.

If you’re interested in Walgreens holiday specials, you can check them out here. Walgreens has a good selection for you to find some Christmas gifts and stocking stuffers. They’re offering 15 percent off sitewide with the code JOLLY15. In the stores, you can get photo gifts, premium cards and stationery, and stocking stuffers like pistachios, beauty boxes, and toys. Walgreens also has lots of candy, and that always makes a nice stocking stuffer for people of almost any age. You can also find gift wrapping at Walgreens in case you’re needing to wrap something at the last minute.

Walgreens is the hidden gem of christmas shopping — Jego Santos (@JSANDTOEZ) December 22, 2018

Remember, if you visit a Walgreens on the holidays, be extra nice to whoever is working. They could use your support and good cheer as they work over Christmas. You might also want to check out the weekly ads and paperless coupons available to you before you head over.

Are you shopping at Walgreens for Christmas? We'd love to hear your stories. Let us know more about your experience in the comments below.