Is Walgreens Open or Closed on Christmas Eve 2018?

Christmas Eve may be one of the most wonderful times of year, but it can also be a big day for some last-minute shopping. Of course you want to spend as much time with family and friends as possible. But sometimes you may need to buy something at the last minute to cook for your family. Or maybe you just put off Christmas gifts for far too long and now you need to find something right away. Can Walgreens help? Many people will be wanting to know if Walgreens is open on Christmas Eve. For those of you who are shopping at the last-minute, there’s good news. Yes, most Walgreens locations will be open on Christmas Eve, but their hours may be different. The stores will also be open on Christmas Day.

On Christmas Eve, most Walgreens locations will be open. Most of the 24-hour stores will be open all day, and most of the non-24-hour stores will be open until midnight on Christmas Eve. However, since hours can vary depending on the location, you’ll need to call your local Walgreens to find out exactly when it’s open. The store’s pharmacy could have different hours than the main store, so if you’re going to the pharmacy, you’ll want to call ahead too.

Click here to find a Walgreens location near you and find out its exact hours on Christmas Eve.

If you’re interested in Walgreens holiday specials, you can check them out here. Walgreens definitely has a good selection for you to find some Christmas gifts and stocking stuffers. They’re offering 15 percent off sitewide with the code JOLLY15. In the stores, you can get photo gifts, premium cards and stationery, and stocking stuffers like pistachios, beauty boxes, and toys. Walgreens also has lots of candy, and that always makes a nice stocking stuffer for people of almost any age. You can also find gift wrapping at Walgreens in case you’re needing to wrap something at the last minute.

Remember, if you visit a Walgreens on the holidays, be extra nice to whoever is working. They could use your support and good cheer as they work over Christmas.