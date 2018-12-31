Is Walgreens Open on New Year’s Eve 2018? [Holiday Hours]

New Year’s Eve is a great time for celebration with friends and family, but it can also bring a few headaches if you didn’t plan ahead or if you have an unexpected emergency. If you need to grab some party supplies at Walgreens or maybe some pain medication for a headache, you’re probably wondering if the story is open. Yes, most Walgreens locations will be open on New Year’s Eve, but their hours may be different, especially if the store isn’t a 24-hour location. Most will also be open on New Year’s Day too.

On New Year’s Eve, most Walgreens locations will be open. Most of the 24-hour stores will be open all day on New Year’s Eve. As for the non-24 hour stores, their hours will vary, with some closing early on New Year’s Eve and some keeping their regular hours. Many New Year’s Eve Walgreens locations will be open until midnight, closing just as the New Year rings in.

Since hours can vary depending on the location, you’ll need to call your local Walgreens to find out exactly when it’s open. In addition, the store’s pharmacy may have its own hours, separate from the store.

Click here to find a Walgreens location near you and find out its exact hours on New Year’s Eve. You might want to check out the weekly ads and paperless coupons available to you before you head over.

By the way, if you’re looking for New Year’s Eve supplies, like hats or streamers or noisemakers, you may have to go to a couple different locations to find what you’re looking for. These supplies can sometimes run out fast at Walgreens.

Still mad I drove to three different Walgreens on NYE looking for a New Years headband just for it to fall apart from the wind on my way into the party — Tori Haddox (@torihaddox) January 3, 2018

But if you need cold medicine or something else because you’re unexpectedly sick, then you’ll be in luck.

I remember when nye meant partying till dawn. This nye I went to Walgreens to get cold medicine for my husband & was excited to find the new & improved Grabber! Score! — Brielle Trudel (@CoCoBrieL) December 31, 2017

This NYE vacation is brought to you in part by @Walgreens. pic.twitter.com/2kfyxWNEqt — Winter Ouisa (@OuisaBoudreaux) December 31, 2017

Or if your heels break and you need slippers, Walgreens has you covered.

Last year on NYE When I got off bart my shoe broke and I had to pay $20 for slippers at Walgreens. — fat ass kelly price (@ivivalalizzy) December 31, 2017

Certain Walgreens locations can get pretty busy on New Year’s Eve.

If you go to Walgreens today, say a big “thank you” to the employees who are there.