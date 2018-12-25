What Is Open On Christmas Day 2018?

Christmas Day 2018 is here, which means that many places are closed and the options for things to do on the holiday are limited. If you’re not in the mood to cook today, there are still plenty of restaurants that are open. And, if you’re looking for some entertainment, you still have choices. Read on for a rundown of stores, restaurants and other places open on Christmas this year. Keep in mind that many places have shortened hours for the holiday or are only open in select locations.

Liquor Stores Open on Christmas

Many liquor stores are closed for Christmas Day. Hopefully, you have stocked up ahead of time. In states that allow liquor sales at gas stations and grocery stores, however, you may be in luck. Sheetz, Circle K, Safeway and ACME are just a couple of options for those shopping in states where liquor is available at these stores.

Gas Stations Open on Christmas Day

Many gas stations are open, though some may operate on holiday hours. Mom and Pop gas stations may choose to close. Chain gas stations like Sheetz and Speedway will remain open. Just make sure that you fill up your tank before heading out for your holiday travel, in case gas stations in your area, or along the way. close early.

Fast Food Restaurants Open on Christmas

If you’re looking for your early morning coffee or donut fix, many Dunkin’ Donuts, Starbucks stores, and Tim Horton’s locations are open, though some stores may be operating on holiday hours. And, some locations may choose to remain closed. Other fast-food restaurants that are open on Christmas Day are McDonald’s, Buffalo Wild Wings, and Boston Market.

Restaurants and Fine Dining Open on Christmas

When it comes to sit-down restaurants, some chain eateries that are open in certain locations include Golden Corral, Ruth’s Chris Steak House, Chart House, Applebees, McCormick and Schmick’s, Shoney’s, Old Country Buffet, Benihana’s, PF Chang’s, Cheesecake Factory, Buca di Beppo, Perkins, IHOP, TGI Fridays, Denny’s, Waffle House, and Huddle House.

Grocery Stores Open or Closed on Christmas Day

Generally, most grocery stores are closed on Christmas Day, but the ones that are open may operate on holiday hours. Grocery stores that are open this holiday include Albertsons, ACME, and Giant.

Stores and Movie Theaters Open on Christmas 2018

Most stores are closed on Christmas Day, but many Family Dollar stores are open. There are also other things to do on Christmas, besides shopping. Going to the movies is always a good idea and there are new films that get released around the holidays each year as well. Some of the movies out include Aquaman, Bumblebee, Holmes and Watson, Mary Poppins Returns, On the Basis of Sex, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and Welcome to Marwen.

Convenience Stores & Pharmacies Open on Christmas Day

On Christmas, most pharmacies are closed for the day, though the stores they are located in may be open. Hospitals may be your only options for medicine. CVS, Walgreens, Duane Reade stores and Rite Aids are all open, but their pharmacies are closed. When it comes to convenience stores, Sheetz, Wawa, Quick Chek, 7-Eleven, and Cumberland Farms are all open.