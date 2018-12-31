Is Whataburger Open New Year’s Eve & New Year’s Day?

We’re saying goodbye to 2018 and ringing in the New Year, which means it’s time to treat yourself. Whether you’re wanting a delicious but quick meal on New Year’s Eve or something to enjoy while watching football on New Year’s Day, fast food is often a great choice. And for many, there’s no better fast food choice than Whataburger. But is Whataburger open New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day?

We have good news. Most Whataburger locations are open on both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. In fact, the only days that Whataburger may be closed are Easter, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. But even on those days, local Whataburger restaurants might still be open and serving delicious food.

In fact, many Whataburger locations are open 24 hours, so you don’t even have to worry about when they’re closed. If you’re out on New Year’s Eve and get a craving for delicious Whataburger, most locations will still be open. (But this isn’t true 100 percent of the time. Some smaller cities’ Whataburgers might be closed, for example.)

Remember, however, that some Whataburger locations may choose to be closed or have reduced hours on New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day. So you might want to check with your closest location just to make sure.

You can find your closest Whataburger by going to the homepage here and putting your address into the store locator.

Here’s a fun New Year’s trivia tip for you. The first Whataburger opened in Corpus Christi, Texas in August 1950. But on New Year’s Day 1950, Harmon Dobson wrote in a journal entry that he prophesized he would have a promising year. Later in May, he financed Paul Burton’s idea for a specialized hamburger spot in Texas. They trademarked Whataburger in June. Their partnership ended about a year later, when Dobson wanted to raise prices and Burton disagreed. Burton had franchise rights to all San Antonio area locations until he died in 1970. But despite their partnership’s disagreement, they still created one of the most delicious fast food restaurants known today.