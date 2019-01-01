Is Costco Open or Closed on New Year’s Day 2019?

It’s New Year’s Day 2019 and you’re needing something at the last minute. Whether it’s some medication because you’re feeling sick or some appetizers for that football party you’re having later, can you get your supplies at Costco? Unfortunately, the answer is no. On New Year’s Day 2019, all Costco stores will be closed.

These are chainwide hours to allow employees to celebrate the holiday with their loved ones. So of course, we should be glad for the employees and give Costco some praise for putting the holiday and their employees ahead of profit. Costco will resume its regular hours the day after New Year’s.

Costco is typically closed on major holidays, including New Year’s Day, Christmas Day, Easter, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, and Thanksgiving.

If you’re looking for a place to shop on New Year’s Day because you forgot something for a meal, don’t despair. There are still quite a few stores that you can visit, even though Costco is closed. Most pharmacies and convenience stores will be open, so why not check out CVS, Rite Aid, or Walgreens? Walmart is also open on New Year’s Day, as will Target and many other major retailers, even Best Buy. Costco is more the exception to the rule when it comes to stores’ being open on New Year’s Day.

If nothing’s near you, then maybe instead of buying what you need at Costco (especially if you’re looking for food), try some local restaurants. Many restaurants are open on New Year’s Day, and they may include Boston Market, Buca di Beppo, Burger King locations, Carl’s Jr., Checker’s, Denny’s, Golden Corral, IHOP, Jack in the Box, McDonald’s, Panda Express, Starbucks, TGI Fridays, Waffle House, and local delivery services like Uber, Favor, DoorDash, Postmates, and Grubhub. Of course, exact store hours can vary depending on the individual location, so call the restaurant or fast food store you’re thinking of visiting before you stop by.

Despite being closed on New Year’s Day, Costco will be open the next day, running regular hours at most locations. Click here to find a Costco location near you. If you’re looking for some good New Year’s deals at Costco for 2019, you can already find some on SlickDeals’ website here. These include getting Costco Cash Cards for Graber window fashions purchases, Lennox home comfort systems, and even $40 off certain Apple watches. Sheet masks, deodorant, and toothbrushes from certain brands will also be discounted. You’ll also find options for $5 off select Keurig items, and even discounts on treadmills if you’re wanting to get healthy for the new year. These will be valid starting January 2 through January 27, 2019, and of course some deals may vary by location.