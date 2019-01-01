Is CVS Open on New Year’s Day 2019? [Hours Near Me]

New Year’s Day 2019 isn’t just a time for watching football with your family, making resolutions, and maybe eating some black-eyed peas for good luck in the coming year. For people who are entertaining others or bringing food to a holiday get-together, it might also be the time for some last-minute shopping. Because of this, many people are wanting to know if CVS and its Minute Clinics are open on New Year’s Day 2019. We have good news. Yes, most CVS stores will be open on New Year’s Day 2019. However, you may want to call first just to double check on the hours.

On New Year’s Day & Eve, in most locations, CVS will be open for its regular hours, both 24-hour locations and locations that typically run more limited hours. However, because some individual locations may close early on New Year’s Eve, that means that they may not be open quite as early as you’re expecting on New Year’s Day. So to be on the safe side, go ahead and give the store a call first to make sure it’s open before you stop by. The pharmacy’s hours may be different from the store’s too, so call your local CVS if you need to pick up medication. Click here to find a CVS location near you and confirm their hours for New Year’s. All CVS stores and pharmacies will be open during regular business hours the day after New Year’s. (If you want to get a little shopping done, apparently some CVS locations already have Valentine’s Day items on sale, so you could even get started early shopping for that special someone.)

Some Minute Clinics will be open on New Year’s Day too, but you’ll want to check with your nearest location first before heading over. You can see the entire list of clinics open, including their hours, here. All CVS stores and pharmacies will be open during regular business hours the day after New Year’s.

Click here to find a CVS location near you and confirm their hours for New Year’s Day 2019.

You can buy New Year’s themed items at CVS. How about starting the year off with some photo albums or photo cards celebrating the New Year’s? If you didn’t send Christmas cards, New Year’s cards can be fun. CVS has lots of options, like foil-embossed photo cards, two-sided cards, cards you can design yourself, and other Happy New Year cards. If you’re wanting to be healthier for the New Year, you can pick up some supplements, vitamins, and healthy snacks at CVS.