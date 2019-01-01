Are Dollar Stores Open on New Year’s Day 2019? Family, Dollar General, Dollar Tree Hours

Happy New Year! It’s a great day to make resolutions and celebrate a fresh start. But you might need to drop by a local Dollar Store near you on New Year’s Day to pick up some supplies. So are any Dollar Stores open on New Year’s Day 2019? Here’s a quick look at the store hours for Family Dollar, Dollar General, and Dollar Tree.

Dollar General stores are typically open on New Year’s Day. Of course, there’s a chance this can vary by location and specific hours may vary. To confirm your local Dollar General’s hours, check out their store locator here.

Dollar Tree stores are typically open on New Year’s Day from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time. Of course, there’s a chance this can vary by location. Because local hours might vary, you should check with your local Dollar Tree to make sure it’s open before you go. Find your nearest store’s hours and information here.

Family Dollar stores are typically open on New Year’s Day. The hours might vary depending on the store’s location. It’s always good to double check with your local store, in case they’re doing something different. You can find your local store’s location and hours here.

You can get a lot of fun New Year’s items at your local dollar store. Most dollar stores carry gift bags, candy, New Year’s Eve hats, noisemakers, streamers, decorations, tiaras, and all sorts of other fun things. And if you’re giving any gifts, gift bags are high quality and very inexpensive at your local dollar store.

I am beyond excited to wear my sparkly dollar store NYE tiara tomorrow. I wait all year for this. 👑 — Katie Halas (@katiehalas) December 31, 2014

Apparently dollar stores can also help if your New Year’s resolution is to get more organized:

Time for a little organization before the new year? Get your out-of-control drawers under control. All it takes is a quick trip to your favorite dollar store. https://t.co/rbmaoYHDSW — Bill Weissgerber (@BillWeissgerber) December 27, 2018

Or for putting together some very creative table settings:

New Year’s Eve table setting idea with dollar store clocks…..how fun is this?! pic.twitter.com/upuhX71oNr — Rebecca Turkovics (@ByRebeccaT) December 27, 2018

You can also get greeting cards and toys for the kids if they need something to entertain themselves while you’re watching football on New Year’s Day or planning out all your resolutions for the coming year.