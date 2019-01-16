Thousands RSVP for ‘Drinking Wine from a Pringles Can’ Event at an Austin Walmart

What started as a funny story from Texas is now turning into a viral trend. More than 1,500 people on Facebook have RSVP’d that they plan to drink wine from a Pringles can in a Walmart parking lot in Austin, Texas. It’s unclear if anyone’s actually going to show up, but the event is gaining a lot of attention, with more than 9,000 people marking on Facebook that they’re “interested.”

The event is a humorous reaction to news that a Walmart in Texas actually banned a woman for driving around on a scooter for three hours while drinking wine from a Pringles can. Her name was never released, so she doesn’t seem to be cashing in on all her potential Internet fame.

The Associated Press reported that the incident happened in Wichita Falls, Texas around 9 a.m. on Friday. The woman had been riding around on an electric cart in the parking lot for about three hours, Wichita Falls police spokesman Jeff Hughes said. Police were told to look for a woman wearing a blue jacket and black pants. Police later found her at a nearby restaurant and asked her not to return to Walmart. The incident occurred at the Walmart on 2700 Central East Fwy in Wichita Falls, the Times Record News noted.

Now the incident is getting a lot of traction, including a Facebook-created event in Austin that’s attracted the attention of more than 9,000 people. The event was created by Austin Luxury Limousine, who wrote on Facebook, “We’re gonna meet in the parking lot of this Walmart and drink wine or whatever you like from a Pringles can. You wanna ride an electric scooter while you drink from a Pringles can? That’s cool. You wanna sit on the tailgate of your Ford F-150? That’s fine too. Just be sure to bring your Pringles can, empty of chips, and full of your favorite beverage. There’s a to-go daiquiri place across the parking lot called Eskimo Hut. I bet daiquiris would sip real nice from a Pringles can. Let us know in the comments what you’re gonna be sippin on. See y’all there!”

This was the first public post that Austin Luxury Limousine had made on Facebook since late 2013. The website their Facebook page links to no longer works but it has been “recently purchased” according to the weblink.

Austin Luxury Limousine later wrote on the event page, “We’re getting word of another event happening at the same time tonight – ‘Drinking Four Loko from a Lay’s Stax Container in the parking lot of Dollar Tree.’ We do not consider this to be a rival event. Rather, we condone the creative reuse of any and all snack containers for the consumption of beverages. If you wanna wrap your bottle of MD 20/20 in a freshly empty Frito bag, that’s possibly a genius means of insulating a cold bottle from getting warm between your legs while you maneuver the treacherous turns in your electric scooter in the parking lot of Ross Dress for Less. We live in a beautiful nation paved from sea to salty sea with endless big box retail parking lots that could use your diligent but somewhat tipsy citizen surveillance. No matter where you choose to serve, my friends, we look forward to serving right beside you. Let’s do it for our country!”

The event is taking place at the Walmart in Austin at Norwood Park Blvd. It’s unclear who is actually showing up, as is frequently the case with Facebook events. We’ll add photos to this story if the event ends up actually happening. The Walmart in Austin is not connected to the arrest in Wichita Falls in any way.

This isn’t the only event being held in commemoration of the woman being banned from Walmart. London Grill & Tavern in McAllen, Texas is hosting a “Pringles & Wine” event tomorrow night. And Cappy’s Wine and Spirits is hosting a “Wine and Pringles” event on January 23 in Loveland, Ohio. They wrote, “We’re pairing our four wines for the evening with different flavors of pringles. We can’t bring the electric scooters, but we can bring everything else to the party… Pick your vessel — we’ll serve wine for this week’s tasting in a wine glass OR we’ll serve them for you in your own Wine and Pringles keepsake — a pringles can!”