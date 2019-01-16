Gillette Ad: Best Twitter Memes, Comments & Reactions

Gillette recently released a new ad that is stirring up some controversy across social media platforms. Gillette’s newest commercial plays on their infamous slogan “The best a man can get,” which they started over 30 years ago. The new ad replaces the slogan with “The best men can be.”

The ad features a deep, emotional message about what it means to be a man, masculinity and rejecting the ‘boys will be boys’ mentality. Gillette said it wanted men to hold each other “accountable” and before production their team consulted men across the US, conducted their own research, and spoke to experts on masculinity.

The ad has received incredibly mixed reactions from viewers, with thousands of people loving the ad and the new message, while others have criticized the ad and started a #BoycottGillette campaign, complaining that the company focused too much on “social justice” issues and consider it a form of “mainstream, radicalized feminism.”

The ad features images of bullying, mansplaining, and catcalling, and emphasizes how the cycle of violence and bullying continues when men don’t step in and stop other men from perpetuating the cycle. Pankaj Bhalla, Gillette’s North America brand director told the media that the “discussion is necessary. If we don’t talk about it, I don’t think real change will happen.”

Despite the positive message that Gillette undoubtedly attempted to create, the ad has caused a lot of controversy and has garnered nearly 700 thousand dislikes on YouTube. Although there has been a lot of back-and-forth between those who disagree with the ad and consider it an attack on Gillette’s main target audience, the ad also generated thousands of top-notch memes, most of which poke fun of the negative reactions to the ad, and those who were offended by the content.

If u get offended by the this meme and try to tell me that the Gillette ad was terrible then u r the meme Pls don’t even try pic.twitter.com/nVIjS9dFA9 — patricia (@ninangtrish) January 16, 2019

Many memes were jokingly directed at those who were outraged by the ad and accused those who were angry and offended of being the reason Gillette made the ad in the first place.

men reacting to that gillette ad: pic.twitter.com/KOfuxAy5ZJ — Guadalupe McGillicuddy (@idkpaulina) January 16, 2019

A couple Gillette memes for your viewing pleasure pic.twitter.com/Hb7sQ09BS5 — Matt (@itsallgoode1) January 15, 2019

Others made fun of the group of people boycotting Procter & Gamble:

Gillette: *Makes ad about masculinity* Dollar shave Club: pic.twitter.com/6QvNOQEtjj — Haha without me? ;) (@zakzaya9) January 16, 2019

Some thought the ad was just downright silly, and created matching memes to show how “feminine” the company is becoming.

Gillette ad meme just for laughs please don't kill me hahaha meme review. 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/XcqJd7hDi4 — Daniel Carrapa (@danielcarrapa) January 16, 2019

Some of the users who thought the ad was a feminist video of left-leaning, social justice, politically correct garbage created a few of their own memes to join in those who were making fun of the offended men. Many of the re-branded Gillette to better suit how they view the company.

HAHAHAHAHAHA I CAN'T BELIEVE GILLETTE GOT AWAY WITH THIS MARKETING MEME pic.twitter.com/EZ4Rkgb16F — roby saw baywatch x52 (@iamthatroby) December 15, 2017

Some felt the outrage directed at the ad was obnoxious, and that Gillette was just trying to spread some love and positive life advice …

While others expressed disappointment with the current politically-correct atmosphere surrounding advertising in today’s day and age.

A few people even found some poems that fit in well with the debate surrounding the ad.

If a mere Gillette ad upsets you, I'd stay away from Warsan Shire's poetry pic.twitter.com/FfomGjSt31 — Rhiannon L Cosslett (@rhiannonlucyc) January 16, 2019

The rest of the internet did what it does best and churned out a bunch of ridiculous, mostly tongue-in-cheek memes and gifs to show how ridiculous they feel the reactions to the ad are.

Somewhere in America, a skinhead who uses his grandma's Gillette Venus every morning is conflicted. #GilletteAd #WednesdayWisdom pic.twitter.com/zlwxHP2q0Z — Jacopo della Quercia (@Jacopo_della_Q) January 16, 2019

Men: NOT ALL MEN 🤬😡😠😤

Gillette: *makes an ad that shows not all men*

Men: pic.twitter.com/ADCmyKV40j — شوق (@ItsShouq) January 16, 2019

And you can’t have a meme centered around angry, outraged people without throwing in a Kavanaugh reference.

#GilletteAd: Maybe guys should encourage some guys who aren't so nice to act a little better. Toxic men: WHAT??!! NO WE WON'T. YOU BETTER WATCH YOUR BACK. WHAT GOES AROUND COMES AROUND! pic.twitter.com/YIWpa2dh9b — JRehling (@JRehling) January 16, 2019

