Instagram Was Down, Users Were Getting a ‘5XX’ Error [Updated]

Update: It appears as though Instagram is back up and running after a brief outage affected thousands of users. Some users are reporting intermittent issues, which could persist depending on what might have caused the downtime.

Read the original story below:

Instagram is down for several users on both desktop and mobile. Instagram users have reported getting a “5xx Server Error” when trying to go to the website. When going to Instagram’s website, you may simply see a blank screen with a large font bolded “5xx Server Error” and nothing more on the page.

For those using the app on a mobile device, there is an error message appearing at the top of the screen that reads “Couldn’t Refresh Feed.”

Most users are unable to access their Instagram feeds, Instagram stories, and are unable to upload content to the app. Some are having issues simply signing in.

According to Down Detector, thousands of users began reporting issues with Instagram around 7:21 p.m. Eastern. Over the past 20 minutes or so, hundreds of users have commented that Instagram is down in their areas. The site reported that 47 percent of users have reported having issues with Instagram’s Newsfeed. About 35 percent of users are having trouble logging in, while 17 percent are reporting issues with Instagram’s website.

Instagram Users Flocked to Twitter & Started Posting Memes

Frustrated Instagram users unable to scroll through endless photos and memes have started venting their frustrations on other social media outlets, such as Facebook and Twitter. Not surprisingly, people have posted memes in an effort to express their feelings about the downtime.

Me when Instagram is down pic.twitter.com/YdZxG48rmL — kelly strack (@kelly_janexx) January 29, 2019

Me finding out my Instagram is down.. 😢😢 pic.twitter.com/rQdyuSnlxP — No I'm Not A Police 🇯🇲 (@Levaj_Neerg) January 29, 2019

While these concerned Instagram users rushed to Twitter to try to find out what’s going on, the official Instagram Twitter page has not posted an update of any kind.

Instagram Has Gone Down in the Past

This is certainly not the first time that Instagram has stopped working. Fortunately, the outages tend to be fairly brief.

In the past, it hasn’t been uncommon for other social media outlets, such as Facebook, to go down at the same time. Fortunately, that doesn’t seem to be the case this time around.