Is Kroger Open on New Year’s Day 2019?

Happy New Year! It’s now 2019, and maybe one of your resolutions is to plan ahead more in the coming year. But for now, you might have to deal with some last-minute change-of-plans. Whether you ran out of supplies at home during a New Year’s Eve party or you forgot an important ingredient for a New Year’s Day meal that you’re serving your family, you may need to get some last-minute supplies at a grocery store near you. If you’re thinking about going to Kroger, then we have good news for you. Kroger is open on New Year’s Day 2019. Kroger typically only has a policy of closing on one day a year — Christmas Day.

Of course, some local stores’ New Year’s Day hours can vary. So you should call your local Kroger and confirm the hours before you show up. Many stores are open 24 hours, but some may have special New Year’s Day hours and close early. It’s not as likely to happen on New Year’s Day as it is on other days, like Thanksgiving or Christmas Eve, but it’s still a possibility. So you’ll definitely want to call your local store first or check your local store’s hours online before heading over.

You can find the nearest Kroger and its phone number here. (Click on “Select Store” at the top of the page to enter your ZIP Code and find your nearest store.)

Kroger stores are typically only closed on one holiday: Christmas Day. So that means if you’ve forgotten something at the last minute for a New Year’s meal you’re hosting — or if you’re bringing something to a party and you need to grab some drinks and food on your way — Kroger might be a good option for you.

If you’re still planning for New Year’s, Kroger has you covered in both party supplies and food. Of course, you can get appetizers, main dishes, side dishes, and all sort of ingredients at your local Kroger store. You can also get all sorts of items from Kroger to help you ring in the New Year. These include Happy New Year glitter headbands, Happy New Year fireworks or confetti plates, New Year light-up glitter glasses, New Year napkins, glitter top hats and other party hats, disco beads, necklaces, noisemakers, foil banners, flutes, tiaras, streamers, and more.

If you want to see the latest savings and coupons available at Kroger, visit the store’s ads and circulars here. Kroger stores are often open 24 hours, and some also have a Starbucks or a pharmacy inside. Other stores may have a sushi, bakery, ATM, kitchen place, Western Union service station, and more. Whether the pharmacies, Starbucks, or other individual stores within Kroger are open on New Year’s can vary from location to location. Kroger will resume its regular hours the day after New Year’s.