What Restaurants Are Open on New Year’s Day 2019?

It’s New Year’s Day 2019 and you may be looking for some last minute dining ideas. If you don’t have your meals planned for the day, you aren’t into leftovers, or you are still recovering from your New Year’s Eve festivities, you may want to venture out for food today. For those not in the mood to cook, there are still plenty of restaurants open near you. Some restaurants have special hours or holiday menus. Whatever the case, read on for the rundown on the possibilities this New Year’s Day.

Fast Food Restaurants Open On New Year’s Day

If you’re looking for your early morning coffee, donut or pastry, Dunkin’ Donuts, Krispy Kreme, Tim Hortons and Starbucks stores are all open for business. Panda Express locations are open for the day, and many hole-in-the-wall restaurants are open on New Year’s Day as well. So, be sure to check some of your local restaurants.

McDonald’s and Burger King are definitely open for the holiday, as are convenience stores like Wawa, 7-Eleven, Quick Chek, Sheetz and Speedway, all of which serve quick food options. Boston Market and Buffalo Wild Wings are both open on Christmas Day as well.

For those looking for some breakfast, there are many options to choose from. Denny’s and IHOP are both be open, though hours may vary depending on location. Cracker Barrel and Perkins restaurants will also be open. Waffle House and Huddle House locations are also open 24 hours, even on New Year’s Day. Chick-fil-A is open on New Year’s Day 2019 also, but with limited hours, according to TIME.

Other fast-food restaurants open for the day include Taco Bell, In-N-Out Burger, Hardee’s, Arby’s, Subway, Carl’s Jr., KFC, Wendy’s, White Castle, Wahlburgers, Sonic, Pizza Hut, and Domino’s.

Lunch and Dinner Restaurants Open On New Year’s Day

Most diners are open on New Year’s Day, so definitely check your local area to see if a diner near you is open this holiday. Diners are great options for breakfast, lunch or dinner.

When it comes to straight up lunch and dinner restaurants open for the day, there are plenty of ways to go. For more fine dining, Morton’s The Steakhouse, Ruth’s Chris Steak House, Capital Grille, Smith & Wollensky, and Chart House locations are open. If you are in the NYC area, the Times Square location for Red Lobster will be available for dining. Applebee’s, Luby’s Cafeteria, Chili’s, Bahama Breeze, and TGI Friday’s restaurants will be open and running their businesses. Buca di Beppo’s, Fogo de Chao, Benihana, Panera Bread, Hooters, Steak ‘n Shake, Texas Roadhouse, Romano’s Macaroni Grill, and Black Angus Steakhouse.

If you’re in the mood for a buffet, most locations for Golden Corral, Old Country Buffet and Shoney’s will be available for dining. Sizzlers will be open in some locations as well.

For dinner and entertainment, AJC reports that Dave & Busters is open today.

If chain restaurants are not your thing, make sure that you check with some of the independent restaurants or mom-and-pop places in your community.