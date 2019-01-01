Are Starbucks and Dunkin Donuts Open on New Year’s Day 2019?

It’s New Year’s Day 2019 and Starbucks is open, though some select stores may run on holiday hours. The same goes for Dunkin’ Donuts. Find here a means to locate a Dunkin Donuts location near you. Most stores should be opening at their normal time but will close extra early, due to holiday hours. It’s important to check with your local Starbucks or Dunkin’ Donuts for exact times, as the hours may differ, depending on the location.

Starbucks always gets into the holiday spirit and its stores have been giving out festive cups with their coffee purchases. The Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, and Toasted White Chocolate Mocha are a few of the holiday flavors for coffee drinks this season. Currently, Starbucks has some other seasonal items available on its menu as well and one of them is the Sugar Plum Danish, which has a cream cheese filling. Other new, seasonal menu items include the Chestnut Praline Frappuccino Blended Beverage, Gingerbread Creme Frappuccino Blended Creme, Peppermint Mocha Frappuccino, Eggnog Frappuccino Blended Beverage, and the Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino Blended Beverage.

In addition, ABC6 recently reported that Starbucks was re-releasing limited edition drinks for New Years. The black and white tuxedo collection of drinks from last year comes back and it includes the B&W Mocha, B&W Hot Cocoa or a B&W Mocha Frappuccino blended beverage. For the Black and White Mocha, Starbucks describes the drink as, “Espresso and steamed milk get a holiday update thanks to a decadent swirl of dark mocha and white chocolate mocha, whipped cream and a tie-like stripe of chocolaty sequin topping.” The Black and White Hot Cocoa has the same topping. And, the Black and White Mocha Frappuccino is made up of, “Frappuccino Roast coffee, milk and ice are blended together and dressed up with a decadent swirl of dark mocha and white chocolate mocha, whipped cream and a black-tie stripe of chocolaty sequin topping.”

Like Starbucks, Dunkin’ Donuts is also offering some festive items for customers to enjoy this holiday season. Customers have the option to create their own beverages. For example, create your own iced coffee by choosing your blend, along with a flavor shot, and a flavor swirl. The blends available are original, Dunkin’ Decaf and Dark Roast. The flavor shots include raspberry, toasted almond, coconut, blueberry, hazelnut, caramel, and french vanilla. Pumpkin has also been added to this for several of the items, including the frozen coffees. The flavor swirls, similar to the flavor shots, are made up of choices such as french vanilla, caramel, hazelnut, and mocha. For the frozen beverage items, additional flavor shots are the Girl Scouts Coconut Caramel, Girl Scouts Thin Mints, and Girl Scouts Peanut Butter Cookie.

As for what’s recent on the Dunkin’ Donuts front, DD now has a mobile app, which is available for download. This app is helpful for “on-the-go” or at-home ordering online. Customers can earn free drinks with the DD Perks rewards program, plus a birthday freebie, and they can sign up at www.ddperks.com.