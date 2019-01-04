Trump Bald Men Press Briefing: Best Memes & Jokes

Some people called them the “bald head brigade.” Others said they were a bald boy band or the “Balder Patrol.” Others called them clones. Some people theorized that Donald Trump wanted to be the only guy with hair in the room since, of course, his hair is always center stage. Most people just wanted to know why there were a bunch of bald guys at the president’s press briefing.

“Why are there four bald guys behind Trump? Four. #pressbriefing,” wrote one confused woman. The memes and jokes quickly flew, even though the men were border security experts, and Trump was speaking about a serious issue – the wall. All people could think about were their bald pates, especially juxtaposed with the diversity of the new Congress.

“#Trump I think we have established that you have to be bald to join the National Border Patrol Council,” wrote one man. Daily Mail called them a “gang of Lex Luthors.”

Lots and lots of people were confused.

Why is everyone behind trump bald? 🤨 pic.twitter.com/D5NoFIPTxI — Aubz 🌻 (@bigcitidreams_) January 3, 2019

Here’s what you need to know:

People Had a Lot of Fun With Photoshop After Trump Appeared With the Bald Men

Yo @TheRickWilson! A few tRump supporters have accused me of discriminating against bald people. This is fake news. I am balding myself. I discriminate against skinheads, though. pic.twitter.com/g33CDW5w9g — Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) January 3, 2019

The press briefing was the first of 2019, and it was hastily called by Press Secretary Sarah Sanders.

Reporters were surprised when Trump himself walked in and started talking about support for his border wall. Then the bald men came out and everyone forgot whatever else it was about. “BREAKING: Trump reveals the bald alien lifeforms discovered on Ultima Thule,” joked one person on Twitter.

This person thought Trump banned hair.

Pitiful mortal Donald Trump is so insecure about his hair that he needs to surround himself with bald sociopaths at all times. pic.twitter.com/2Ik5uJW2lX — God 🌈 (@TheGoodGodAbove) January 3, 2019

This person gave everyone hair.

Trump lives for drama. Pelosi and the powerful new, diverse women of Congress dominated the headlines yesterday. So, 5* bald men & one hiding it with a ridiculous comb-over held a press conference about nothing . @realDonaldTrump @SpeakerPelosi #Pathetic #GOPU pic.twitter.com/MOc8t28tWr — Ortizmedia (@Ortizmedia1) January 4, 2019

One person thought Trump was planning to build the wall out of bald men.

Trump's new plan is to build the wall out of as many bald white dudes as he can find pic.twitter.com/mzBOCraFpy — Matthew Gaydos (@MatthewGaydos) January 3, 2019

“Trump is now so insecure about his comb-over that he only hangs out with bald guys,” explained another man on Twitter after the briefing on January 3, 2019.

The Bald Men Are on the Border Patrol Council

I was on the phone with my editor @kyletblaine talking about a future story and he said, “Donald Trump just walked out with a squad of four bald men. I have to see this.” And just like that are conversation was over. And he was right. pic.twitter.com/zElDupvWJq — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) January 4, 2019

Who were the bald men? According to The Washington Examiner, they included “Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Control Council” and Art Del Cueto and Hector Garza, two other vice presidents of the council. SFGate.com called the men with Trump “four border security experts.”

“I have never had so much support as I have in the last week over my stance for border security,” Trump said during the briefing. “Walls work,” said Judd.

"We, the National Alliance of Extremely Bald and Perpetually Angry Men, issue our heartfelt endorsement of Trump in 2020" pic.twitter.com/EVIX9wLd4g — Oliver Willis (@owillis) January 3, 2019

“I see Trump literally found every bald guy around for this briefing,” wrote one Twitter user.

“There are more completely bald men on stage with Trump than women in his cabinet,” joked another. “The tight shot of this press conference makes it look like Trump is honoring bald men today,” a man wrote.

The tight shot of this press conference makes it look like Trump is honoring bald men today. pic.twitter.com/rt7GPF6NqV — Todd Zwillich (@toddzwillich) January 3, 2019

What is the National Border Patrol Council? According to its website, “The National Border Patrol Council (NBPC) is the exclusive representative of approximately 18,000 Border Patrol Agents and support personnel assigned to the U.S. Border Patrol. The U.S. Border Patrol falls under the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Under DHS, the Border Patrol is under the direction of Customs and Border Protection (CBP).”

18 hilarious reactions to Trump’s bald border guards.https://t.co/LzIuB457yG pic.twitter.com/rE0ukKyHzl — The Poke (@ThePoke) January 4, 2019

In fairness, if you zoom out, there were a few other people with hair in the room (and they weren’t all reporters.)

Well, turns out some of the reporters were bald too. See above.