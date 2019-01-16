Trump Fast Food: Best Twitter Memes, Comments & Reactions

Trump’s fast food feast for the Clemson University football team’s national championship win set the internet ablaze on Monday night, with thousands of memes flooding social media and poking fun of the president’s “honorable” buffet.

Due to the continued furlough of a large number of White House staff amid the partial government shutdown, President Trump decided to greet the Clemson football team with a gourmet meal consisting of McDonald’s Quarter Pounders, Big Macs, Filet-O-Fish and chicken nuggets served under heat lamps and stacked in neat rows next to gravy boats filled with dipping sauce. He also splurged on some other good old fashioned American fast food such as Wendy’s, Domino’s Pizza and others.

Players were served their boxed hamburgers and lukewarm fries on the finest White House china, which was set on a table with gold candelabras and silver saucers. The president wrote on Twitter that he paid for the meal, and called the football champs “big eaters.”

“Great being with the National Champion Clemson Tigers last night at the White House. Because of the Shutdown I served them massive amounts of Fast Food (I paid), over 1000 hamburgers etc. Within one hour, it was all gone. Great guys and big eaters!”

The president also posed in front of the table heaped with burgers and fries, which sparked a tidal wave of memes, comments and photoshop wars on social media platforms like Twitter and Reddit.

“White House Staffer, choking through tears – ‘I… guess… we could… use the… Lincoln gravy boats… for the… Mc… the McNug… the McNugget sauces,'” user W. Kamau Bell wrote on Twitter.

Straight out of Talladega Nights. pic.twitter.com/QzE4CNj8ca — Matt Barbish (@M_Barbish) January 15, 2019

“I thought the White House was ‘sposed to be ‘fancy’..” pic.twitter.com/if5DvcU8Qo — a вlade oғ мarмora (@BarkyBoogz) January 15, 2019

The Oval Office desk's drawers are looking a lot tidier now that all of these are spoken for #WhiteHouseDinners pic.twitter.com/oEalH0VZk7 — Adam Bloom (@adamrbloom) January 15, 2019

Its not very often we bring out the fine china, but this is a special meal to celebrate a special occasion. #Clemson #WhiteHouseDinners pic.twitter.com/dkrF6ySflX — The Unstable Race Fan (@unstableracefan) January 15, 2019

Others churned out a series of top-notch fast food jokes, with some even photoshopping in Ronald McDonald and the Hamburgler.

Hold the pickles

Hold the lettuce

And of course, there were a few Happy Meal toy references thrown in for good measure.

Furlough ain’t stop 45 from making sure each member of the Clemson championship team received a gift with their meal. Respect 💯…#WhiteHouseDinners pic.twitter.com/AanfGb6a1O — Larry Jenkins Jr. (@ProfJenksAOB) January 15, 2019

#WhiteHouseDinners

Each player and coach received a luxury gift to commemorate the evening. pic.twitter.com/qQ9TIY4OJL — Gordon Gartrelle (@mrgartrelle) January 15, 2019

Others poked fun of how childish the idea of serving fast food in the State Room of the White House was, and how only a little kid could come up with such an idea.

“One 12-year-old boy. One magic amulet. One crazy election. PRESIDENT BIG BOY, coming this fall on NBC,” Rob Rousseau wrote.

One 12-year-old boy.

One magic amulet.

One crazy election. PRESIDENT BIG BOY

Catering a White House event with 300 fast food burgers would be a setpiece in a movie where a kid becomes president — Nick Wiger (@nickwiger) January 14, 2019

And, as per usual, Twitter didn’t disappoint by picking up on the president’s frequent typos. Trump’s original tweet misspelled hamburgers, writing “hamberders,” instead, which was deleted and re-posted shortly after. However, the damage had already been done.

“Great being with the National Champion Clemson Tigers last night at the White House,” he tweeted. “Because of the Shutdown I served them massive amounts of Fast Food (I paid), over 1000 hamberders etc. Within one hour, it was all gone. Great guys and big eaters!”

be sure to wash down that delicious hamberder with a cold glass of… pic.twitter.com/QG642p3Fhc — Nerdly Q. Nerdlinger (@SombieJones) January 15, 2019

Trump yesterday: I paid for 300 hamburgers. Trump today: I paid for over 1000 hamberders! Trump tomorrow: I paid for a million humpnerders! Trump next week : I paid (with my own money) for over one gazillion hangbuggers!#BurgerGate #hamberder pic.twitter.com/wHiIJMQnj8 — Heather Small (@bigsmallfamily) January 15, 2019

Employee: Welcome to McDrobbles how can I help you. Me: I’ll have a hamberder. Employee: Anything to drink? Me: Is the covfefe fresh? Employee: No. Me: Just the hamberder then. — Steve Szlaga (@SteveSzlaga) January 15, 2019

Burger King even jumped on the bandwagon, writing “due to the large order placed yesterday, we’re all out of hamberders. just serving hamburgers today.”

due to a large order placed yesterday, we're all out of hamberders.

just serving hamburgers today. — Burger King (@BurgerKing) January 15, 2019

The hashtag #WhiteHouseDinners and #FastFoodPresident trended on Twitter, with thousands of hilarious memes, including people creating their own “White House Dinners” for friends and family.

“Getchu a juice out the cooler before you sit down” #WhiteHouseDinners pic.twitter.com/nCY8L0rUGC — Larry Jenkins Jr. (@ProfJenksAOB) January 15, 2019

Check out a few more of our favorite #WhiteHouseDinners and fast food memes below:

They need all these forks for the $1.19 side salads? #WhiteHouseDinners pic.twitter.com/JDSkdDrWIm — Regine George (@KayFilA) January 15, 2019

#WhiteHouseDinners FDA inspector: Boy, I hope nobody don't touch those salads on the table. pic.twitter.com/2Lqu3vT4Ky — Palm Pilot Mane (@JayJachin) January 15, 2019

#WhiteHouseDinners school pizza but put into Pizza Hut boxes pic.twitter.com/7g9PQO3IGn — Palm Pilot Mane (@JayJachin) January 15, 2019

We would be honored if you would join us.#WhiteHouseDinners pic.twitter.com/IgUyGn4aD3 — The '60s at 50 (@the_60s_at_50) January 15, 2019

It was also falsely reported that Clemson freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence said this of the White House dinner: “President Trump got all our favorite foods, it was the best meal we ever had. Then we go see the coastal elite media trashing it for not being organic vegan. We’re football players, not bloggers. This was a perfect blue collar party.”

Lawrence clarified this little mix up, which was widely spread by conservative and far-right media outlets, writing: “I never said this by the way … I don’t know where it came from. However, the trip to the White House was awesome!”

Earlier in the day, Trump had told reporters outside of the White House what he had planned to feed the team. “I think we are going to serve McDonald’s, Wendy’s and Burger King’s with some pizza. I really mean it. It will be interesting. I would think that’s their favorite food.”

“What would possibly make you think that?” Jimmy Kimmel said on his ABC show Monday night, playing a clip of the president telling reporters how he planned to feed the Clemson Tigers. “I’ll tell you what made him think that. … He’s paying the check, so he had to get the cheapest food they could find.”

“Our nutritionist must be having a fit,” one Clemson player was overheard saying during the dinner, with a good indication that football players do not consider fast food to be their favorite type of food.

To the president’s credit, the team seemed to enjoy their cheat day and happily filled up on the fast food provided. There was reportedly very little food leftover after the team finished.

