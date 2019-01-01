Is Walgreens Open on New Year’s Day 2019? [Hours Near Me]

Many are wanting to know if Walgreens is open on New Year’s Da 2019. For those of you who are shopping at the last minute, needing last-minute food supplies for a get-together or a football-watching party, or just need some medicine to get over a headache, there’s good news. Yes, Walgreens will be open on New Year’s Day 2019. The hours for some locations may be different, but they’ll be open. Regular hours will resume the day after New Year’s.

On New Year’s, most Walgreens locations will be open. Most of the 24-hour stores will be open all day on New Year’s. As for the non-24-hour stores, their hours will vary. Some will keep their regular hours, and some may open a little later or close a little early. Since hours can vary depending on the location, you’ll need to call your local Walgreens to find out exactly when it’s open. In addition, the store’s pharmacy may have its own hours, separate from the store.

Click here to find a Walgreens location near you and find out its exact hours on New Year’s Day.

You might also want to check out the weekly ads and paperless coupons available to you before you head over.

If you’re looking for some fun things to buy at Walgreens to kick off the New Year, here are some ideas. You can buy photo cards to send to friends and family. This is a great idea if you ran out of time to send Christmas cards. There are all sorts of options and designs available to you, so you can celebrate the New Year by sending a really cute card to your friends. You can also buy 2019 planners to help you get off on the right foot for the new year. Photo calendars are another great idea and even offer same-day pickup in some locations. You can get wall calendars, wood easel calendars, desktop calendars, or poster calendars.

Of course, you’ll want to get back to your friends and family as quickly as possible when you’re out shopping on New Year’s Day, but coming back with some candy or a photo calendar or some other special treat can be a fun surprise.