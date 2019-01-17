Drinking Wine from a Pringles Can: Best Memes & Reactions on Twitter

A woman was banned from a Wichita Falls, Texas Walmart after she drove around on an electric scooter for three hours, drinking wine from a Pringles can. Now that her story has gone viral (even though her name was never released), the Internet is exploding in meme after meme about the incident. Here are some of the best memes and reactions.
Forget wine in a box. The idea of drinking wine from a Pringles can is a lot more appealing to some people.
The Associated Press reported that the incident happened in Wichita Falls, Texas around 9 a.m. on Friday. The woman had apparently been driving around the parking lot on an electric scooter with her Pringles wine since 6:30 a.m. that morning, starting her day off in the best way possible.
Police later found her at a nearby restaurant and asked her not to return to Walmart. The incident occurred at the Walmart on 2700 Central East Fwy in Wichita Falls, the Times Record News noted. And that’s about where the story ends. Police didn’t make any further comments and the woman’s name wasn’t released. But that was all that was needed for the story to get national attention.
There’s also the recycling aspect. Rather than using a plastic cup or something that would be thrown away, she recycled her Pringles can.
Some people say they can really relate to whatever led her to the now-viral incident.
The memes even leaked into the memes about President Donald Trump serving McDonald’s to Clemson football players.
And it looks like banning her also means the end of freedom:
If you’re looking for a good selection of Pringles flavors and wine, here’s a suggestion:
Meanwhile, some people were drinking wine out of Pringles cans long before this hit the news, and they want their commendations.
And now Austin is hosting an event commemorating her.
You can read all about the event in Heavy’s story here.