Drinking Wine from a Pringles Can: Best Memes & Reactions on Twitter

A woman was banned from a Wichita Falls, Texas Walmart after she drove around on an electric scooter for three hours, drinking wine from a Pringles can. Now that her story has gone viral (even though her name was never released), the Internet is exploding in meme after meme about the incident. Here are some of the best memes and reactions.

Forget wine in a box. The idea of drinking wine from a Pringles can is a lot more appealing to some people.

When you realize you can drink wine from a Pringles can pic.twitter.com/ayWgJHKi3l — Ike (@iket72183) January 13, 2019

The Associated Press reported that the incident happened in Wichita Falls, Texas around 9 a.m. on Friday. The woman had apparently been driving around the parking lot on an electric scooter with her Pringles wine since 6:30 a.m. that morning, starting her day off in the best way possible.

Just finished my Pringles. Excited to have a new wine glass pic.twitter.com/YcrsUb9aRZ — 🐾 Caniac Cat Lady 🏒 (@Caitie8) January 13, 2019

Police later found her at a nearby restaurant and asked her not to return to Walmart. The incident occurred at the Walmart on 2700 Central East Fwy in Wichita Falls, the Times Record News noted. And that’s about where the story ends. Police didn’t make any further comments and the woman’s name wasn’t released. But that was all that was needed for the story to get national attention.

There’s also the recycling aspect. Rather than using a plastic cup or something that would be thrown away, she recycled her Pringles can.

Woman Caught Drinking Wine From Pringles Can, Riding Around In Electric Cart https://t.co/GmmiUgyf5a pic.twitter.com/Xu2qH08PkX — Scary Mommy (@ScaryMommy) January 16, 2019

Some people say they can really relate to whatever led her to the now-viral incident.

Look…I'm not saying the lady that drank wine from a pringles can while riding around Walmart was right…I'm just saying as a mom, I understand 🤷🏻‍♀️ — jessica (@jesssxb) January 16, 2019

I bet that lady who was in the Wal Mart parking lot drinking wine from a Pringles can & riding a cart was just getting a break from her kids. — Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) January 13, 2019

The Pringles wine woman is my spirit animal! — Eric (@amidemon138) January 16, 2019

Well, it's official. Wine moms everywhere have a new supreme leader, and she drinks it from a Pringles can. The rest of us can just pack up and go home. — Housewife of Hell (@HousewifeOfHell) January 14, 2019

Sir, "wine from a Pringles can" is called a "Texas shot glass." Now back to your story… https://t.co/NvwAKOLbyR — Tony Gerdeman (@TonyGerdeman) January 13, 2019

The memes even leaked into the memes about President Donald Trump serving McDonald’s to Clemson football players.

All that’s missing are the Pringles cans filled with wine. pic.twitter.com/toEfCm0yvV — Rick Aaron (@RickAaron) January 16, 2019

And it looks like banning her also means the end of freedom:

If I can't ride around Wal-Mart on a motorized cart drinking wine out of a Pringles can, the terrorists have already won. — 50 ft Cheese Queenie (@praisecheese) January 13, 2019

If I can't ride around on a electric cart drinking wine from a Pringles Can THEN THE TERRORISTS HAVE WON, I'M SORRY I THOUGHT THIS WAS AMERICA 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — LaFwanda Drezzeray (@LaFwandaDrezze1) January 13, 2019

If you’re looking for a good selection of Pringles flavors and wine, here’s a suggestion:

Possible #PringlesAndWine Pairings

– Classic @Pringles with Chardonnay via @EmilyBaucum

– Cheddar Cheese Pringles & Merlot via me

– BBQ Pringles & Malbec via @Ernie_Zuniga pic.twitter.com/dVWEF1QkaD — Ashley Sutton (@AshSuttonSA) January 14, 2019

Meanwhile, some people were drinking wine out of Pringles cans long before this hit the news, and they want their commendations.

I hate this picture of me from 2014 and didn't want to share it but since everyone keeps talking about pringles wine lady you've forced my hand pic.twitter.com/vQWTNjmZeu — 𝕜𝕥 (@katioepepe) January 14, 2019

And now Austin is hosting an event commemorating her.

Austin, I don’t think I could love you more. 🍷#Pringlesandwine pic.twitter.com/ypQbvvnPeH — Kristie Gonzales (@GonzalesKristie) January 16, 2019

