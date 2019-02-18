Are Schools Open or Closed on Presidents’ Day 2019?

Presidents’ Day falls on the third Monday in February every year throughout the United States. This year, the date for Presidents’ Day Monday is February 18, 2019. For those who are still in school, usually, the schools are closed in order to observe the day since it is a federal holiday.

While most schools are not open today, there are also some that do not observe the day. Certain private schools or public schools trying to make up a snow day may be open. For example, if a school recently had delayed openings or had to close its doors because of a snow storm, they may choose to make up the missed days by using Presidents’ Day as a regular school day. Other schools may choose to tack on needed days on Spring Break or at the end of the school year.

On the other hand, while many students are off for the day, some teachers may be subject to an in-service day, which would mean that they still have to work. Commercial Appeal previously reported that this may be the case for some areas in Tennessee.

When it comes to colleges, students should check with the university website to make sure because, while some colleges may close, there are many that remain open for the holiday.

Other holidays where schools are closed include Christmas, Veterans Day, New Year’s, Columbus Day, and Thanksgiving. Some schools may give up holidays like Columbus Day when they have used too many snow, flood or storm days in that year.

In addition to school closings, there are other offices and places that are closed as well. Private businesses may choose to close their doors. Trash pickup is postponed to the following day in some areas, mail is not delivered, and most banks are closed. According to the USPS, because today is a federal holiday, all federal offices are closed. But, all federal workers are still paid for the day. UPS and Fedex, however, will still have pick up and they will deliver packages as scheduled. There are also tons of sales and restaurant deals going on for the day.

Websites that have a ton of good deals going on include Google, Amazon, and eBay. But there are also tons of brick and mortar stores that feature sales on their websites as well – from Target to Walmart, to Pier 1 Imports. Appliances and furniture are big for Presidents’ Day sales at stores including Best Buy, The Home Depot and Lowe’s, so if you are in need of a new couch or washing machine, today would be a good day to bite the bullet and purchase one. The same goes for mattresses and electronics.

Presidents’ Day also marks the birthday of our country’s first President, George Washington, who was born on February 22, 1732. Some also use the day to celebrate the birthday of our country’s 16th President Abraham Lincoln as well, since he was born on February 12, 1809.

State parks and public libraries should be open. Motor Vehicle Commissions (DMV’s) should be closed.