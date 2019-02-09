Are We Being Punk’d or are Elon Musk’s Tweets the Real Him?

Elon Musk is a billionaire. Fast cars, fast ladies, and probably fast passes at all theme parks. He could have everything and anything he wanted, including a publicist and PR team!

Alas it seems he has neither! Elon seems to have full

control of his twitter now with limited to no repercussions and things have gotten weird.You would think had gotten the lesson the first time around, but sometimes it takes us a little while to understand that social media isn’t for every single one of your thoughts, especially if you’re a world-renowned scientist like Elon.

After the twitter situation between Musk, Azealia Banks, and Grimes Elon seems to have thrown caution to the wind and has put out some funny tweets every day in between his serious posts about Tesla and SpaceX. Musk’s drive is unparalleled, that’s why he is where he is today. That same drive has seemingly made him the human embodiment of the Kanye West “I can not be managed” meme.

After being forced to step down from his position in possibly the worst case of pandering to ever exist, Musk allegedly took acid and said he had secured the funding to have Tesla go private, rounding his dollar amount from $419 to $420. This is said to be “a weed joke” for his girlfriend Grimes, who is 30 years his junior. If that isn’t pandering to the gen z audience I’m not sure what is.

All of that being said, here’s a collection of some of his tweets pandering to a younger audience, but read without any context, much like everyone else does when his tweets pop up on their timelines. Let’s hope he doesn’t delete them.

Send me hot pics & I’ll be right over 😉 https://t.co/ld2VDbF0Wh — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 9, 2019

Oh Elon, are you cheating on your rocket ships? Are they not good enough for you?

Only a matter of time pic.twitter.com/8Eqn554hK0 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 3, 2019

I’m sure Elon spends most of his time in Ikea, as high-profile billionaires tend to do.

Elon yearns for somebody to stand by his side with adoration. His loneliness radiates through the screen.

💩 looks like sentient choc ice cream — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 2, 2019

An astute observation made by billionaire genius Elon Musk.

tbh smh — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 30, 2019

This is kind of a mood… but Elon Musk should not share issues with a young adult. Sorry for the invalidation Elon.

SpaceX documentary actual footage pic.twitter.com/RrEwYwMNgj — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 28, 2019

Elon puts his time to good use, making viral tweets every single day.

Obv must be more pointy tho — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 11, 2019

He makes a valid point, the rocket should be pointier. Why not make it pointier if given the chance?

Thank you for your service Elon, you’ve made many days less insufferable after seeing your tweets. Even if it makes you seem unhinged and got you dethroned, your social media is gold to us regular people.