Are the Banks Open on Presidents’ Day 2019?

Presidents’ Day is a federal holiday, which means that there is no mail and certain finances are put on hold as well. While most banks are closed, a few may choose to remain open today so it is best to check with your local branches. Online banking and ATMs will, of course, be open, though transactions such as transfers may not show up until the next day. U.S. stock and bond markets like the New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ will be closed for the Presidents’ Day holiday. In addition, because the Federal Reserve is closed, even if your bank is open today, most things will not be able to be processed until the next day anyway.

TD Bank branches will be open on Presidents’ Day today, according to the company website. Some Wells Fargo branches will also stay open for the holiday, but it’s important to check with your nearby locations, just in case.

The banks that are closed for the holiday include but are not limited to: Bank of America, Bank of the West, Capital One Bank, Chase, Citibank, Comerica Bank, Compass Bank, Fifth Third Bank, HSBC, Huntington National Bank, KeyBank, PNC Bank, Regions, RBS Citizens, Santander Bank, SunTrust Bank and US Bank. These banks that are closed for the holiday will resume services on the following day. Should you wish to check your local bank branch, here there is a method to search for banks via the bank tracker system. And, as far as bank transfers go, any transactions that are made on the holiday will not be processed until the next business day. Check deposits will not clear until the next business day. Online banking, mobile banking and ATMs will still be in operation.

There will be no mail delivery today, USPS branches will not be running, all federal offices will be shut down and courts will be closed. However, UPS and FedEx will still be delivering packages. Motor Vehicle Commission’s facilities and inspection stations are closed today so you will have to wait until tomorrow. The same goes for Social Security offices. Most schools are closed today as well. And, in most areas, parking meters may be free for patrons. There are tons of sales and restaurant deals going on. Department stores, malls, grocery stores and other retail chains are open with business as usual, offering discounts. Online shopping is also a good way to embrace all the Presidents’ Day sales going on right now.

Courts will not be in session and most government jobs and employees have the day off. On Presidents’ Day, garbage pick up and recycling schedules will vary, so it’s important to check with your local service provider. However, many trash services still run business normally.

Presidents Day lands on the third Monday of February every year. It is a federal holiday that marks the birthday of America’s first President, George Washington, who was born on February 22, 1732. Some also use the day to celebrate the birthday of our nation’s 16th President, Abraham Lincoln, because he was born on February 12, 1809.