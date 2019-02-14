Best Bernie Sanders Valentine’s Memes for 2019

Happy Valentine’s Day 2019! Bernie Sanders hasn’t announced yet if he’s running for President, but his supporters are ready to share Valentine’s memes again this year. Meanwhile, they also love Tulsi Gabbard, who has already announced that she’s running for President. So memes about Tulsi are gathering a lot of momentum this year. Here are some of the best Sanders and Gabbard Valentine’s memes.

But this one might be one of the best Bernie Valentine’s memes. It dates back to 2016.

And here’s another one from the last time he was running for President.

In the “meme economy,” the value of Bernie memes will go up drastically if he announces a 2020 run.

Meanwhile, many Sanders supporters are excited about Tulsi Gabbard, who is running for President of the United States. Gabbard, a veteran, endorsed Sanders when he ran in 2016 and often spoke before his rallies. Gabbard told CNN’s Van Jones in January that she planned to run, and then she made her formal announcement earlier this month in Hawaii. Gabbard said she’s running because she wants to help solve challenges facing the American people, like health care access, climate change, and criminal justice reform.

If Bernie doesn’t end up in the 2020 roster, Tulsi will do because she and Bernie share a lot of the same policy positions. https://t.co/5c6A6Xc72Y — shin dragon 🐲 zack (@starkillerzack) January 11, 2019

Gabbard endorsed Sanders over Hillary Clinton in the 2016 Democratic primary. She was the vice-chairman of the Democratic National Committee until she resigned from the position in 2016 after endorsing Sanders.

Many Sanders supporters have said that their dream team would be a Sanders/Gabbard ticket.

There aren’t a lot of Tulsi Gabbard Valentine’s memes out there, but here’s one for you.

She’s been the focus of many Sanders’ supporters since she announced that she was running.

Gabbard signs a 2016 campaign shirt belonging to Daniel Clark, a Bernie delegate who ended up voting for Jill Stein (and becoming an independent candidate for Congress in 2018) pic.twitter.com/XAUS8xmGQn — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) February 11, 2019

Gabbard visited several locations in Iowa this week, sharing her platform, which you can read about here.

And now back to Bernie. In 2016, Sanders shared a sweet post with his wife.

What’s going to happen next in Sanders’ campaign is unclear. There have been rumors that he’s gearing up to run and assembling a team, with an announcement “imminent.” But Sanders himself hasn’t commented on this, except for some official emails indicating that he “might” run. What’s going to happen next remains to be seen.

