Funniest Beto O’Rourke Valentine’s Memes

Beto O’Rourke hasn’t announced if he’s running for President of the United States yet, but that hasn’t stopped people from hoping that he will. In a recent interview with Oprah Winfrey, O’Rourke said that he was excited about the idea of running, but he needed to get the OK from his family first. He said he’d make a decision by the end of the month. Meanwhile, the Valentine’s Beto memes are arriving just in time for the holiday. Some people like O’Rourke so much that they’ve nicknamed him “Baeto.” There’s even a BaetoOrourke Instagram account that has a lot of cringey (but very funny) memes and posts. So if you’re looking for Beto Valentine’s memes and jokes, we have some really funny ones for you.

The BaetoOrourke account has only posted once since Christmas (about his interview with Oprah), but the account will likely start posting again if O’Rourke decides to run for President in 2020.

In the meantime, here’s the sweet tweet that O’Rourke posted last year for his wife, Amy.

Happy Valentine's Day, Amy! Wish I were with you. We'll celebrate together in 2019. pic.twitter.com/wU2tGcroWb — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) February 14, 2018

O’Rourke was just recently in the news when he hosted a rally at the same time as President Donald Trump when he was in El Paso. Both events had a huge turnout and were pretty close in size.

Everyone who’s sharing O’Rourke memes today are waiting (maybe not so patiently) to find out if he’s going to run for President this year. There’s also a Senate opening that he could go for too. Only time will tell.