Billie Eilish, the Coolest 16 Year Old Ever

Billie Eilish is and up-and-coming artist with an immense amount of talent. Hitting over 82 million views on just one YouTube video, it’s safe to say Billie can only grow from here.

Billie has a different sound than others her age. Smooth beats accompanied by a smooth voice makes her stand out.



She’s best known for her song “Ocean Eyes” which boasts an impressive 74 million views on YouTube.

At just 15 Billie participated in an interview for vanity fair where she was asked the same questions one year apart. The differences between her life then and her life now are incredibly evident.

In one year she went from having a relatively small following and selling out only small venues, to having millions of followers and selling performing in huge venues.

Some of her lyrics hit hard like the second verse of her song “idontwannabeyouanymore”

“Hands getting cold

Losing feeling is getting old

Was I made from a broken mold?

Hurt, I can’t shake

We’ve made every mistake

Only you know the way that I break”

Also an extremely talented dancer, Billie puts her skills to good use in “Ocean Eyes”



She’s already a young fashion icon. Her fits are the freshest in any given room. Billie likes to wear clothes that are looser, more towards menswear, and the style fits her perfectly. Dressing androgynously seems to be a great decision.

I wouldn’t necessarily say Billie is setting any trends yet, but her style is too dope for people to not pay attention. While many young female musicians show more skin, Billie likes to look almost shapeless, and people are here for it.

Overall, Billie is a cool artist with a laid back music style and a lowkey personality with a BIG sense of style. Be sure to keep on the lookout from projects by Billie.