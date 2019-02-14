Carrabba’s Valentine’s Day Menu & Meal for Two 2019

Valentine’s Day is the second busiest day of the year for dining out, so finding awesome holiday deals and specials isn’t too hard to do if you’re looking to treat your partner to a nice meal.

Carrabba’s has Valentine’s Specials featuring Italian classics or a special meal for two starting at $45. The deal is good now through February 17, 2019 (prices are for a dinner for two). Check out the options below:

Appetizer to share (choose one)

• Tomato Caprese with fresh Burrata

• Mozzarella Marinara

• Calamari

There are a variety of entrées to choose from, with the price going up slightly with each choice. You choose two; all entrées come with your choice of a cup of soup or side salad.

$45 options:

• Tuscan-Grilled Chicken

• Linguine Positano with Chicken

• Lasagne

• Spaghetti & Meatballs

$55 options:

• Shrimp & Scallops Linguine alla Vodka

• Chicken Bryan

• 6oz. Sirloin Marsala

• Tomato Basil Salmon

$65 options:

• 9oz. Tuscan-Grilled Filet

• Chicken Trio

• The johnny

• Tuscan-grilled Ribeye with spicy Sicilian butter

For more details, visit: Carrabba’s Valentines Specials

